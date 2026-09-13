'Divorced' Ko Ji-yong Posts Another Cryptic SNS Message at Dawn: "Everything Will Eventually Pass, and I’ll Overcome It"

[Sportschosun | Kim So-hee] Ko Ji-yong, a former member of the group Sechs Kies, has drawn attention after posting a cryptic message on social media in the early hours of the morning.

At dawn on the 13th, Ko Ji-yong uploaded a photo to his account bearing the words "Bring it on!" The background music he chose, along with the short but powerful message, also caught people’s attention.

Ko Ji-yong selected the song "Everything Will Eventually Pass, and I’ll Overcome It" as the background music for the post. Since he shared only the photo and music without any explanation or additional comment, various interpretations of its meaning have emerged.

It may simply have been a message to comfort himself during a difficult moment. However, because he recently disclosed his divorce, his post is drawing even greater attention.

Previously, Ko Ji-yong also attracted attention in August by expressing how much he missed his son. At the time, he posted a photo taken with his son, Seung-jae, on his account in the early hours of the morning, along with the message, "Always miss you, my baby boy."

Ko Ji-yong had previously expressed his affection while recalling happy moments with his son. Now that he has left the brief message "Bring it on!" interest continues to focus on his current state of mind.

Meanwhile, Ko Ji-yong married specialist Yang-Im Hur in 2013, and they have a son, Seung-jae. The entire family appeared on KBS2’s 'The Return of Superman' in 2017 and received widespread affection from viewers, but he recently announced their divorce. Last month, Ko Ji-yong revealed that he and Yang-Im Hur had actually divorced two years earlier, stating, "I will continue to do my best as a father. Although we have gone our separate ways as a married couple, we support each other and are getting along well." Yang-Im Hur is reportedly the custodial parent.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.