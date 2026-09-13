Go Young-wook Takes Aim at Top Stars in Succession, Then Suddenly Voices His Grievance: “So What If Someone Dislikes Me?”

Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun Reporter Park Aram] Go Young-wook, a former member of the group Roo'Ra, shared his thoughts on criticism surrounding him.

On the 13th, Go Young-wook shared his thoughts on recent criticism directed at him through his X account, formerly Twitter. He wrote, "Even at nearly 50, I am being unfairly subjected to group bullying, and I am sick and tired of the habits of truly wicked people."

He added, "I thought I had become detached in my own way over the past 10 years, but it made me think that I should learn from this mindset," further explaining his position.

The accompanying photo showed an unidentified person saying, "So what if someone dislikes me?" Through the phrase, Go Young-wook appeared to indirectly express his feelings about the negative views directed at him.

Go Young-wook has also sparked controversy recently by mentioning several entertainers and expressing critical views of them. He continued making sharp remarks about Lee Byung-hun and Lee Min-jung, as well as Park Ha-sun, Jang Doyoun, Jang Dong-min, Lee Chan-won, BIBI, Lee Ji-hye, Yoo Jae-suk, Shin Dong-yup, Lee Sang-min, Tak Jae-hoon and Seo Jang-hoon, drawing public criticism.

Meanwhile, Go Young-wook made his debut in 1994 as a member of Roo'Ra and enjoyed widespread popularity. However, in 2013, he was indicted on sex-crime charges involving minors and sentenced to two years and six months in prison, which he served. At the time, he was also ordered to have his personal information disclosed for five years and to wear an electronic ankle monitor for three years.

After his release, he attempted to reconnect with the public through social media and YouTube. However, his return to television and the entertainment industry has been difficult after his past sex-crime convictions became known.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.