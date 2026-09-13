Actress Formerly of an Idol Group Reveals Divorce Years Later: “I Kept My Marriage and Childbirth Private”

[Sportschosun, Reporter Aram Park] Makoto Ogawa, 38, an actress formerly of the Japanese group Morning Musume, has disclosed details of her family history that she had kept from the public. She revealed that she married, had a child, and later divorced. Her former husband, Takuma Makita of the rock band Wyse, also said that he is raising their 10-year-old son as a single father.

On the 7th, Makoto Ogawa posted a lengthy message on her X account, formerly Twitter, addressing reports about her marriage that had recently appeared in Japanese media.

She acknowledged that the reports were true, saying, "I got married after leaving my agency, had a child, and later divorced." She explained, "At the time, I wanted to clearly separate my work from my personal life," and decided not to tell the public about her marriage and childbirth.

According to Makoto Ogawa, she married Takuma Makita, whom she had been dating, after leaving her agency in 2015. The couple had a son, but later ended their marital relationship and reportedly divorced in 2020.

She had a separate reason for keeping her family history private even after the divorce. Makoto Ogawa admitted that, with considerable time having passed, it was not easy to newly disclose her past marriage, childbirth, and divorce.

Their son is currently being raised by her former husband, Takuma Makita. Makoto Ogawa said that, after extensive discussions, the two chose to preserve the child’s living environment as much as possible.

She also expressed her gratitude to her former husband for raising their son. Describing Takuma Makita as "someone who seems to live for his son," she said he devotes a great deal of love to the child. She added that she trusts him as a father and is grateful to him.

She also shared her determination for the future. Makoto Ogawa said she intends to remain committed to her role not only as an entertainer but also as a mother. Above all, she emphasized that her top priority is ensuring that her son can continue to lead a stable and peaceful daily life.

Her former husband, Takuma Makita, also shared his position through his account that same day. He said he is the father of a 10-year-old son and a single father, adding that his life as a father remains unchanged alongside his activities under the names Takuma of Wyse and solo singer Takuma Makita.

Earlier, Japanese outlet SmartFLASH reported that Makoto Ogawa and Takuma Makita married in 2015 and divorced in 2020. It also reported that they have a son and that Makita is currently caring for the child.

Born in 1987, Makoto Ogawa joined Morning Musume as a fifth-generation member in 2001 at age 13. She continued working with the group before leaving in 2006. After departing from her agency, she briefly suspended her entertainment activities and later resumed them through stage performances and other work.

Born in 1980, Takuma Makita has been a member of the rock band Wyse, formed in Osaka in 1999. He handles vocals and bass and is also active as a solo singer.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.