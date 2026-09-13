Choi Dong-seok Shows Off His New Home, Complete with a “Gym”: “I’ll Have to Come Often When I’m in Jeju”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim So-hee] Choi Dong-seok, a broadcaster and former announcer, shared an update on his new home and revealed the apartment’s community facilities.

On the 13th, Choi Dong-seok posted a short video on his account along with the message, “I spent the morning wandering around to see what’s available at my new place. I like that there’s a fitness center, but given the condition of my back, there aren’t many machines I can use. Still, I’ll make frequent use of it.”

In the video, Choi Dong-seok tours the community facilities at his new apartment and works out in the fitness center. He is seen lightly exercising while looking over the equipment in the neat, well-organized space. Although he expressed satisfaction that the apartment has a fitness center, he also mentioned the condition of his back, suggesting that he plans to exercise without overexerting himself.

Earlier, on the 4th, Choi Dong-seok personally announced that he had moved. At the time, he wrote, “I moved after many twists and turns. I have no idea how long it will take to get everything organized, but considering I did it alone, I think I did fairly well,” describing the difficult moving process.

He added, “It still feels unfamiliar and doesn’t feel like my home yet. It is nice to have a view of Sanbangsan Mountain,” sharing his thoughts on beginning life in his new home.

The photos Choi Dong-seok shared also showed the interior of his newly prepared home on Jeju Island. The spacious living room was furnished with a sofa and table, while sunlight streamed in through several large windows, creating a bright and tidy atmosphere.

Although Choi Dong-seok said immediately after moving that it still “didn’t feel like my home,” he appears to be gradually adjusting to his new life by using the fitness center and exploring the surrounding facilities. Interest in his new daily life in Jeju continues as well.

Meanwhile, Choi Dong-seok married Park Ji-yoon, his fellow announcer at KBS, in 2009, and they have one son and one daughter. The couple announced their marital breakup in 2023.

The two children are currently being raised by Park Ji-yoon, according to reports. Choi Dong-seok continues to communicate with fans by sharing glimpses of his daily life with his children through his personal channels and other platforms.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.