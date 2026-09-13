Verivery’s Kangmin, Only 23 but with a Receding Hairline... Eventually Admits, "I Got a Hair Transplant; It Wasn’t Natural" (Mr. House Husband)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Verivery member Kangmin candidly revealed that he had undergone a hair transplant.

The December 12 episode of KBS 2TV’s “Mr. House Husband Season 2” featured Verivery’s Kangmin as a special guest. The episode followed Ji Sang-ryeol, known as “G.C Hammer,” as he attempted to feature on Mighty Mouth’s new song, as well as Park Seo Jin, who formed a “trot running crew” with Shin Seung Tae, Ahn Sung-hoon, and Jaeha. The broadcast recorded its highest viewership rating of 3.8 percent during a scene in which Mighty Mouth was stunned by Ji Sang-ryeol’s dramatically improved rapping skills.

During the opening, Kangmin drew attention for his “face genius” looks after making a comeback with Verivery’s eighth mini-album, “Don’t Panic!” Kangmin said, “I think people assume I do this because I’m handsome, but am I really that handsome?” He then joked, “I realized I was handsome in middle school. I took off my glasses, and the other kids said, ‘You’re better-looking than I expected.’ That’s when I started showing off.”

When photos of Kangmin wearing thick-rimmed glasses during his school days were shown, Eun Ji-won expressed surprise, asking, “Are those really the same eyes?” Kangmin then began by saying, “It isn’t natural,” before candidly revealing that he had undergone a hair transplant, drawing laughter.

The following VCR segment featured Ji Sang-ryeol, or G.C Hammer, seeking to appear on Mighty Mouth’s new song. Ji Sang-ryeol had previously persuaded Mighty Mouth to let him into the recording studio by presenting himself as though he were part of the “G.C Hammer crew,” listing composers Kim Do-hoon and Lee Sang-ho, as well as Mushvenom, Eun Ji-won, Park Seo Jin, and Lee Yo-won.

After hearing Mighty Mouth’s unreleased new song, Ji Sang-ryeol suddenly performed an improvised rap incorporating a Turkish folk song. When it unexpectedly matched the beat, Shorry J said, “It shouldn’t be good, so why is it good?” Chuflex added, “It’s completely different from the melody I imagined, but it fits surprisingly well,” expressing surprise at their unexpected chemistry.

Buoyed by the reaction, Ji Sang-ryeol handed Mighty Mouth some lucky money and insisted that it was an advance payment. Put in an awkward position, Mighty Mouth assigned him the task of writing the lyrics himself.

Several days later, Ji Sang-ryeol returned to the studio after completing the lyrics and encountered Gyeongree, a former member of Nine Muses and the actual featured artist on the new song. Gyeongree said, “I heard I was the only featured artist. The recording is already finished,” and added, “The style is a little tacky.”

However, the atmosphere changed when Ji Sang-ryeol’s lyrics were revealed. Gyeongree showed interest in the line, “Have you ever been old? I’ve been young,” and Mighty Mouth also responded positively, deciding to proceed with the actual recording.

Once recording began, Ji Sang-ryeol defied everyone’s expectations. Gyeongree exclaimed, “Why are you so good?” Chuflex also praised his rapping, shouting, “Delicious! It tastes good!” Mighty Mouth had initially hoped Ji Sang-ryeol would listen to his own recording and withdraw, but acknowledged his ability, saying, “I guess we underestimated you. We thought you wouldn’t be good, but you were.”

In the end, Ji Sang-ryeol recorded the final group chorus with Mighty Mouth and Gyeongree. Chuflex recognized G.C Hammer as a featured member, saying, “You could be part of the team, couldn’t you?” Watching this, Eun Ji-won suddenly asked, “By the way, did you break up with Boram? You’ve been obsessed with this for two months now,” prompting laughter.

At the end of the video, footage was shown of Ji Sang-ryeol filming a music video with Mighty Mouth. Park Seo Jin then joined them wearing a hanbok and carrying a janggu, prompting Eun Ji-won to change his reaction and say, “At this point, Mighty Mouth should be grateful, shouldn’t they?”

Park Seo Jin then brought back Shin Seung Tae, Ahn Sung-hoon, and Jaeha, with whom he had taken part in a farm-work volunteer trip, and formed a “trot running crew.” Preparing for a marathon in October, Park Seo Jin appointed himself captain and sent out an invitation, saying, “If Lim Young-woong, Young Tak, or Gain comes, I’m willing to accept them.”

Shin Seung Tae was a running enthusiast who even ran while traveling, while Ahn Sung-hoon boasted full-marathon experience and a marathon medal. Jaeha, by contrast, was a complete beginner with no running experience. To build team unity, “Captain Park” Park Seo Jin prepared team uniforms and a banner featuring caricatures he had drawn himself, then unveiled a special 10-kilometer course.

When Park Seo Jin offered an appearance on the “Mr. House Husband” studio as the first-place prize, their competitive spirit was ignited. Shin Seung Tae called himself the “Red Hare of the trot world” and declared, “Ji-won hyung and Yo-won noona, wait for me.” Ahn Sung-hoon provoked them by saying, “If I’m a professional, these guys are newborns who have only just learned to walk.” Jaeha also showed his determination, saying, “It’s fine if I can’t use my legs for a few days.”

Once the 10-kilometer race officially began, a battle for screen time also unfolded as the runners competed for solo camera shots. Ahn Sung-hoon and Shin Seung Tae kept up banter reminiscent of their own live broadcasts throughout the race. Ahn Sung-hoon, in particular, insisted on his “best-looking angle” and mentioned Haduri, a former self-camera service. Park Seo Jin, hearing of it for the first time, responded oddly, “Wasn’t that a person?” Eun Ji-won and Lee Yo-won then drew laughter by reacting with shock to the unexpected generation gap.

As the competition heated up, various tactics and tricks emerged. Ahn Sung-hoon secretly ate an energy gel and was suspected of “urinating in public,” which prompted laughter. Shin Seung Tae and Ahn Sung-hoon then continuously talked to Park Seo Jin and Jaeha and even made them sing to drain their stamina. Eventually, Park Seo Jin and Jaeha fell behind in the lower group.

Ahn Sung-hoon, the marathon veteran who was battling Shin Seung Tae for the lead, even used a strategy known as drafting, running behind Shin Seung Tae as a windbreak. Lee Yo-won watched and marveled, saying, “Experience really makes a difference.” However, Ahn Sung-hoon soon complained of indigestion and fell behind, allowing Shin Seung Tae to pull away and take the lead.

After a fierce race, Shin Seung Tae took the final victory. Ahn Sung-hoon finished second, Park Seo Jin third, and Jaeha fourth, while Shin Seung Tae made a surprise entrance into the “Mr. House Husband” studio as promised. Appearing in the same running clothes, he joked, “I haven’t taken them off even once since then. I haven’t washed them. If I keep wearing them, I might even make it onto the regular cast.”

At the dinner that followed the race, a twist regarding Ahn Sung-hoon’s “full-marathon experience” was also revealed. He confessed that he had run 32 kilometers of the 42.195-kilometer course before going home because his laundry had piled up. Even so, he insisted, “There’s only one thing I couldn’t do. I only failed to finish,” prompting laughter.

Park Seo Jin then surprised everyone by revealing that he had secretly registered all four members for a half marathon in October. As Shin Seung Tae reacted in confusion, saying, “Seo Jin, you’ve caused trouble,” Park Seo Jin offered, “If you finish the race, I’ll give you not only an appearance on the studio show but also a solo stage.” Shin Seung Tae also secured a promise from Eun Ji-won and Lee Yo-won that he could make a full appearance next time, setting the stage for another challenge.

That day, “Mr. House Husband” portrayed an entertaining series of challenges that transcended age and genre through the stories of Ji Sang-ryeol, who pursued his dream of becoming a rapper again at 57, and Park Seo Jin, who began running toward a half marathon.

Meanwhile, KBS 2TV’s “Mr. House Husband” airs next Saturday at 10:35 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.