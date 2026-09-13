Lee Seo-jin Delivers Blunt Remarks About Seo In-young’s Appearance After Liposuction: “Only Your Arms Are Thin, It Looks Abnormal... Like E.T.” (‘My Genie Secretary’)

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Lee Seo-jin traded playful barbs with Seo In-young after she underwent liposuction on her upper arms, making blunt remarks about her appearance.

Seo In-young appeared as the “my star” guest on the 11th episode of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)’s ‘My Genie Secretary,’ also known as ‘My Genie Secretary.’

Seo In-young revealed that she had undergone liposuction on her upper arms and proudly said, “My upper arms have become much thinner.” However, Lee Seo-jin, who was watching her closely, delivered a blunt jab: “Only your arms are thin, while your face is chubby.”

Seo In-young snapped back, “What did you say? It’s because I haven’t lost the fullness in my face yet,” prompting laughter.

Kim Kwang-kyu later noticed that Lee Seo-jin and Seo In-young shared the fact that they both had dimples. Lee Seo-jin explained, “People with dimples can’t have too much work done, even if they undergo procedures. Otherwise, their dimples will disappear,” and Seo In-young strongly agreed.

Lee Seo-jin then teased Seo In-young again, saying, “That’s why you haven’t lost much weight in your face,” before adding, “You look healthy.” When Seo In-young said, “I don’t have any energy because I can’t eat,” Lee Seo-jin replied, “Your chubby face makes you look good.”

Seo In-young eventually shouted, “This is annoying,” and complained, “The fat on my face really won’t come off.” Lee Seo-jin, unfazed, continued teasing her: “Your face is chubby, but only your arms are thin. It’s a little abnormal. You look somewhat like E.T.”

Seo In-young snapped, “Stop joking. What are you talking about?” but soon asked, “Is it really that noticeable?” Lee Seo-jin stood by his comment, saying, “Your face looks healthy, but your arms look too thin.”

Lee Seo-jin also said, “It’s good that you look healthy. We can slim the photos,” to which Seo In-young shouted, “You’re saying I look strange,” drawing laughter. Kim Kwang-kyu shook his head at their endless bickering.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.