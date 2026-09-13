Lee Si-eon and Seo Ji-seung Share Family Photos with Their Four-Month-Old Son: “He’s More Expressive Than Mom and Dad”

[Sportschosun | Kim So-hee] Actors Lee Si-eon and Seo Ji-seung shared heartwarming family photos with their son, Solmin.

On the 13th, several photos were posted on the account jointly run by Lee Si-eon and Seo Ji-seung, along with the caption, "He’s more expressive than Mom and Dad."

The photos show Lee Si-eon and Seo Ji-seung sitting side by side with their son, Solmin, between them as they pose affectionately. The three smile comfortably at the camera and appear to enjoy a happy time together, matching the baby’s expressions and creating a heartwarming scene.

Their natural, unadorned appearance particularly drew attention. Although they wore comfortable pajamas and their hair was casually tousled, the photos captured the family’s relaxed daily life just as it was. Unlike elaborately styled family portraits, the images brought smiles with their simple, cozy atmosphere.

Above all, the affectionate way Lee Si-eon and Seo Ji-seung look at their son conveys the happiness they have found as parents.

Lee Si-eon and Seo Ji-seung began dating in 2018 and held their wedding ceremony in December 2021. The couple continued their relationship after marriage and became parents in May when they welcomed their son, Solmin.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.