Seungri 'in an uproar' as photos believed to have been taken on the day of the incident spread online: "He's facing a special assault complaint, yet he's smiling"

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Seungri, a former member of the group BigBang, is set to be questioned by police on allegations of special assault. Meanwhile, photos believed to have been taken on the day of the incident have been released.

On the 13th, an overseas social media user posted photos showing Seungri’s recent appearance on their social media account. The user introduced themselves as a fan of Seungri, and the photos are reportedly believed to have been taken last August.

In the photos, Seungri is dining and drinking with acquaintances. Wearing a black T-shirt and a cap, he smiles at the camera and makes a hand gesture reminiscent of rock ’n’ roll.

Cakes, food, and several bottles of soju can be seen on the table, leading to speculation that he spent time celebrating his birthday with acquaintances. However, the exact date the photos were taken and the circumstances at the time cannot be confirmed from the released images alone.

Some fans have suggested that the photos may have been taken on the day of the incident in which Seungri was accused of assault. However, it has not been officially confirmed that the photos were actually taken that day.

Yonhap News Agency

Earlier, Seoul Gangnam Police Station received a complaint last month seeking Seungri’s punishment for alleged special assault and is investigating the case. The complainant is a man in his 30s who reportedly claimed that Seungri assaulted him at a restaurant in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.

Seungri denies the allegations. In a media interview, he explained what happened, saying that there had been an argument over whether the other man would join his table, but that he had neither assaulted nor threatened him.

According to Seungri’s account, he was having a meal with two acquaintances at a sundae-guk restaurant in Gangnam on August 8, his birthday. At that point, a man identified as A asked to join them. Seungri said that an argument broke out after he repeatedly refused.

He claimed, "An argument broke out as he kept asking me to listen to his business idea and refused to leave even after I turned him down several times."

Seungri’s side says the atmosphere changed afterward. Seungri eventually spoke with A at the same table and drank with him, and the two exchanged contact information, he said. He also claimed that A saw him off as he left and later sent him a text message saying that he would deliver a business plan.

Although he acknowledged holding a liquor bottle, he stressed that he did not use it to threaten or assault anyone. Seungri said he did hold a bottle while refusing to let A join the table, but emphasized that he did not swing it or threaten the other man.

Seungri questioned why a complaint had been filed so suddenly and said he intended to actively establish the facts during the investigation. He also indicated that he might respond based on text messages exchanged at the time, the restaurant’s internal CCTV footage, and statements from witnesses at the scene.

Meanwhile, Seungri debuted as a member of BigBang in 2006 and worked as a singer and television personality. However, as controversy surrounding the Burning Sun scandal intensified in 2019, he left the group and announced his retirement from the entertainment industry.

He was later tried on multiple charges, including prostitution, arranging prostitution, habitual gambling, embezzlement, and instigating special assault. He was ultimately sentenced to one year and six months in prison. Seungri was released in February 2023 after completing his sentence.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.