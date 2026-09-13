After His Mother’s Divorce and Remarriage, and the Birth of Three Younger Siblings, 17-Year-Old Son Isolated in His Room Without Any Explanation: “He Weighs Less Than 50 Kilograms” (“Marriage Hell”)

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] The 17-year-old eldest son of the “Priority One Couple,” who had to accept his mother’s divorce and remarriage, as well as the birth of three younger siblings, without any explanation, will be shown living alone in his room.

The second story of the “Priority One Couple” will air on Episode 185 of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s “Oh Eun-young’s Report: Marriage Hell” (hereafter “Marriage Hell”), airing Monday the 14th at 9 p.m.

Last week’s episode revealed the couple’s conflict: the wife had not even engaged in everyday conversations with her husband for nearly a year, while the husband put himself before his family. However, the couple had another issue they wanted to resolve. The focus was their 17-year-old eldest son, who lived alone in his room without interacting with his family. What had happened to the eldest son, who kept his bedroom door firmly closed?

At 3 a.m., a surveillance camera captured someone cautiously opening the bedroom door and coming out. It was none other than the eldest son, who had not appeared throughout the footage. After checking whether the rest of the family was asleep, he took only some food and returned to his room. According to the wife, he falls asleep as soon as he returns from school and becomes active when the entire family is asleep. Except when he goes to the bathroom or gets food, he rarely leaves his room. He reportedly refuses the food his mother prepares and seeks only ramen and instant meals. Oh Eun-young and the MCs could not hide their concern when they heard that the 17-year-old eldest son weighs less than 50 kilograms.

The wife said that she divorced when her eldest son was 10 months old and raised him alone for 10 years. After remarrying her current husband, he moved into the home where she had lived with her eldest son, and they began living together. She later gave birth to three children. However, the wife confessed that she had not properly explained either the divorce and remarriage or the arrival of his three younger siblings to her eldest son. What had the eldest son truly felt as he was forced to accept his parents’ divorce and remarriage, along with the birth of three younger siblings, without any explanation? The episode will reportedly reveal the long-held questions the eldest son had kept to himself, leaving his mother in tears.

Meanwhile, after observing the wife and her eldest son, Oh Eun-young identified an unexpected cause behind the problem. The eldest son does not live only in his small room because he dislikes his family. The studio was reportedly left stunned by Oh Eun-young’s surprising analysis. The story hidden behind the eldest son’s firmly closed door will be revealed on Episode 185 of MBC’s “Oh Eun-young’s Report: Marriage Hell,” airing Monday, September 14, at 9 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.