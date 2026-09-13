'Kim Soo-hyun’s Mother' Kim Ye-ryeong Debuted While Hiding Her Divorce and Daughter’s Existence: “I Had to Earn Money on My Own” (“While You Were Sick”)

[Sportschosun Reporter Yoon Seon] Actress Kim Ye-ryeong revealed that she had to hide her divorce and the existence of her daughter when she debuted in order to support herself.

The Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN) program “While You Were Sick,” which aired on the 13th, featured actress Kim Ye-ryeong, who opened up about her two divorces and the pain she had been forced to conceal.

Kim Ye-ryeong began by saying, “This year marks my 34th year since debut, but there have been many secrets I had to hide against my will.”

Kim Ye-ryeong said she was discovered by chance at a hair salon when she was 27. She recalled, “When I debuted, I said I was a married woman because I had a daughter. But I was not married because I had already divorced.”

She continued, “My manager told me never to reveal that I was divorced or that I had a daughter.” She confessed, “At the time, I had to earn money on my own, so I had no choice but to keep working while carrying that secret.”

Kim Ye-ryeong gave up both child support and alimony to protect her daughter. She chose an acting career so they could live together more securely. “As a result, I became afraid to talk to people. Whenever I talked with them, I inevitably had to discuss my private life, and it was extremely difficult because I felt one lie led to another,” she said.

She also opened up about being misunderstood by her colleagues, saying, “People often said, ‘Why is she so cold?’ ‘She has a wall around her,’ and ‘I can’t get close to her.’”

She added, “Even when I received offers for good overseas commercial shoots, I turned them down because I was afraid my passport would expose me. I missed many good opportunities.”

She also shared how frequent overnight shoots forced her to live apart from her young daughter. Kim Ye-ryeong said, “I found a place to stay in Gangnam, close to the filming location. My daughter was four at the time, and she cried, telling me not to go.” She recalled, “I remember crying a lot too as I drove away, leaving my daughter behind.”

Kim Ye-ryeong revealed how she felt at the time, saying, “Then everything blew up. A reporter ran a major newspaper story saying I was ‘pretending to be a single woman.’ It sent chills down my spine.”

Kim Ye-ryeong happened to be dating a man at the time. She said, “He kept pursuing me, so I honestly told him that I was divorced and had a daughter.” She continued, “Then he said, ‘So my daughter was there.’”

She explained, “Because the newspaper article came out under those circumstances, it suddenly became an article announcing my marriage.”

After her second marriage, Kim Ye-ryeong also welcomed a son, making them a family of four. They enjoyed a happy family life for some time, but conflicts began because of differences in personality, and she ultimately chose to divorce for a second time.

She became emotional as she said, “After my second divorce, I was truly heartbroken.”

Born in 1966, Kim Ye-ryeong made her debut in the 1992 film “Foolish Lover.” She later appeared in numerous productions, including the dramas “Kkokji,” “Banollim,” “Let’s Go to Sangdoo Night School,” “Ugly Miss Young-ae,” “Definitely Neighbors,” “Moon Embracing the Sun,” “Empress Ki,” “Another Miss Oh,” “Fight for My Way,” and “Marry Me Now?”

In 2017, her daughter Kim Soo-hyun, who had also worked as an actress, made headlines by marrying former baseball player Yoon Suk-min.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.