Rain (Bi) Shares Co-Parenting Duties for Two Daughters with Kim Tae-hee: "I Get Up at 6 a.m. and Slap Myself Awake"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Sohee] Singer and actor Rain (Jung Ji-hoon) opened up about his realistic daily life raising two daughters with his wife, Kim Tae-hee.

On the 12th, the YouTube channel "Si-eon's Cool" released a video titled "Lee Si-eon, Jung Ji-hoon, and Kim Jae-wook: Three Handsome Men Take a Trip to Sokcho. WATERBOMB Behind-the-Scenes Footage from Their Sokcho Trip | What Does the Self-Care King Rain Do Before Taking the WATERBOMB Stage?"

In the video, Lee Si-eon, Bi, and Kim Jae-wook took a motorcycle trip to Sokcho and enjoyed some leisurely time together. As they discussed their schedules for the following morning, the three naturally began talking about parenting, revealing Lee Si-eon's realistic life as a new father.

Lee Si-eon said, "Now that the baby has been born, I get up at 6 a.m. We sleep in separate rooms. I sleep alone in the master bedroom, while my wife sleeps with the baby in the baby's room."

He continued, "When I get up in the morning and look toward the camera, my wife and the baby are already awake. She is feeding the baby." He was describing how his wife and child start their day early as they care for the newborn.

Bi responded, "Then you have to get up," and Lee Si-eon replied, "I go in saying, 'My little loves,'" drawing laughter.

Bi also recalled his daily parenting routine with his wife, Kim Tae-hee. He said, "At 6 or 7 in the morning, my wife is rushing to get ready, right? Then I go to the bathroom and..." He mimed slapping his own cheek. He added, "She says, 'You have to get up,'" reenacting how his wife wakes him.

When Lee Si-eon confessed, "Honestly, I pretended not to hear her two or three times," Bi scolded him jokingly, saying, "Why did you do that? That's mean. You have to get up no matter what," prompting more laughter.

However, Bi was not exactly a model husband himself. When the production staff asked, "Have you really never done that?" Bi hesitated for a moment before admitting, "I have." The scene erupted in laughter as Bi, who had confidently scolded Lee Si-eon, confessed that he too had sometimes ignored his wife's attempts to wake him.

The video revealed another side of Bi, who delivers powerful performances on glamorous stages and displays his witty personality in front of the camera. His realistic life as a father of two, raising the children alongside his wife, elicited both laughter and empathy.

Meanwhile, Bi and Kim Tae-hee married in 2017 and have two daughters.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.