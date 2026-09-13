Did Season 16's Sang-cheol and Season 28's Young-sook Have a Marriage Contract? Bold Teaser Featuring Underwear and "Honey" Causes a Stir

[Sportschosun Park A-ram] "Marriage Contract," a new dating reality show from the production team behind "I'm Solo," has been unveiled. As a teaser video featuring a bold concept was released, viewers have continued to speculate about the identities of the participants, who appear with their faces concealed.

On the 12th, a teaser for "Marriage Contract" was released through the official YouTube channel of Chonjang Entertainment.

"Marriage Contract" is a marriage-simulation program in which men and women seeking marriage enter into contracts for a set period, become a married couple, and live together while assessing their values and real-world compatibility. The program is produced by Nam Gyu-hong, the PD behind "I'm Solo" and "I Am Solo: Love Continues" ("I Am SOLO: Love Forever"), along with Chonjang Entertainment.

The released video shows men and women meeting for the first time and continuing their relationships with marriage in mind. From scenes of them dressing in wedding gowns and tuxedos for filming to shots of them lying together in bed, the teaser presents an atmosphere somewhat different from that of conventional dating reality shows.

One particularly attention-grabbing scene shows a man holding a woman's hand while wearing only underwear. As the two lie together in bed, the man's voice is heard asking, "How do you think it would feel if I kissed you while you were sleeping?"

In another scene, a man tells a woman, "Try calling me 'honey' once. Honey." The production team also included the caption, "The two became a married couple through a contract. Can their contract marriage lead to a real marriage?" heightening curiosity about the program.

Although the participants' faces were not clearly shown, some online users who watched the video have been naming former "I'm Solo" contestants based on their voices, physiques, and silhouettes.

One of the names mentioned most frequently is Sang-cheol, who appeared in the show's Season 16 divorced-singles special. Some have also speculated that Young-sook, a participant in the Season 28 divorced-singles special, may have appeared alongside him.

Season 32's Young-soo and Gukhwa, who appeared on "I Am SOLO: Love Forever," have also been mentioned as possible participants. All of them are divorced singles, adding to interest in whether they actually appear on the show.

However, it is difficult to officially confirm the participants' identities based solely on the teaser released so far. Since the production team has not disclosed a specific cast list, the speculation spreading online may differ from the facts.

Meanwhile, "Marriage Contract" is scheduled to premiere at 10:30 p.m. on the 28th. Attention is focused on how the program will portray divorced participants who have experienced marriage and divorce as they seek new connections in an unconventional way, rather than men and women preparing for an actual marriage.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.