Top Star Appears at Department Store in Hanbok... Oh Na-ra and Kim Sook Marvel, "You’re Glowing"

[Sportschosun Reporter Park Aram] Actress Park Eun-hye captured attention with her elegant yet striking appearance in hanbok.

On the 12th, Park Eun-hye shared a video on her personal account along with the message, "I had the pleasure of joining a wonderful fashion show worthy of a master of hanbok."

In the video, Park Eun-hye takes part in a hanbok fashion show held at a large department store in Seoul, captivating the audience. Dressed in a lavish hanbok reminiscent of a queen consort, she dominated the venue with her confident walk and charismatic presence.

The hanbok, primarily black with red accents, was paired with a binyeo hairpin and ornamental accessories such as a tteoljam, highlighting its traditional beauty. Her refined yet glamorous styling evoked the image of a queen from a historical drama.

Fellow entertainers also responded enthusiastically to the post. Comedian Kim Sook commented, "Yes, yes—you’re glowing!!!!!" while actress Oh Na-ra expressed her admiration, writing, "Oh my, the beautiful queen consort has arrived."

Meanwhile, Park Eun-hye has confirmed her appearance in the film *The Return of the Family* and is preparing to return to the big screen.

*The Return of the Family* is a human comedy-drama that explores divorce and family breakdown, issues that have emerged as realities of modern society, through a warm yet unsentimental lens. The story follows the four Do sisters, who had drifted apart because of their individual circumstances and wounds, as an unexpected event brings them together again. After they happen to discover a unique "Divorced Women’s Club," they meet a variety of people and regain the courage to face life and the meaning of family.

Park Eun-hye will play Do Mi-mi, the second daughter, who continues to do everything she can to protect her family despite the harsh realities of life. Through nuanced emotional expression, she is expected to portray in depth the character’s inner pain and affection for her family.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.