Seong Hyeonju Visits Columbarium with Younger Daughter to See Her First Son... The Little Hand Stroking Her Brother Is Deeply Moving

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Comedian Seong Hyeonju visited her son who passed away before her, accompanied by her husband and younger daughter.

On the 12th, Seong Hyeonju posted a photo on her account without any accompanying caption.

The photo shows Seong Hyeonju visiting the place where her first son, Seohu, rests, together with her husband and their younger daughter, who has grown so much. The family sits side by side, appearing to share their longing for him.

The younger daughter’s presence was particularly poignant. Standing in front of her older brother’s urn, she carefully places her hand on it and gently strokes it. Although she never met her brother in person, seeing her visit him with her family and remember him deeply moves those who see the image.

Seong Hyeonju also conveyed her longing for her son by sharing only the photo, without any particular explanation. The family’s image leaves a deeper impression than words could.

Seong Hyeonju is a comedian recruited through KBS’s 22nd open recruitment. In 2011, she married a businessman seven years older than her, and in 2014, she welcomed her first son, Seohu. However, she suffered immense grief when Seohu suddenly passed away from sepsis in 2020.

After losing her son, Seong Hyeonju published the essay *Your Well-being* in 2022, capturing the time she spent after his death, her love for him, and the emotions of parting. She moved many people once again by donating the book’s entire royalties, approximately 13 million won, to Seoul National University Children’s Hospital.

Despite the pain of losing her son, Seong Hyeonju continued to spend time with her family. Last September, she welcomed a new member of the family when she gave birth to her younger daughter.

With her younger daughter now having grown so much, Seong Hyeonju visited her son with her husband and shared their longing for him. The photo, which captures a mother’s unchanging feelings and the family’s love despite the passage of time, leaves a poignant aftertaste.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.