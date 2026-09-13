LE SSERAFIM on a Global Rise...1.04 Million Plays for New Song in One Day → Set to Perform at U.S. BlizzCon

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] LE SSERAFIM is continuing its global rise.

LE SSERAFIM released its second single, 'Made My Night,' at 1 p.m. on the 11th. The album contains two tracks: 'Made My Night' and 'Aeiou.'

The response has been enthusiastic. The title track 'Made My Night' was played 1,038,613 times in a single day on Spotify, the world’s largest online streaming platform. It also entered the iTunes 'Daily Top Songs' charts in five countries and regions, including South Korea, Japan, and Hong Kong. By the morning of the 12th, it had climbed to No. 11 on the 'Worldwide iTunes Song' chart. The song also appeared on the iTunes 'Top Songs' charts in 24 countries and regions, including Vietnam at No. 1, Japan at No. 4, and Mexico at No. 8. On YouTube, it ranked on the 'Trending Music' charts in 19 countries and regions, including the United Kingdom at No. 7, Denmark at No. 8, and Canada at No. 9.

Riding this momentum, LE SSERAFIM is taking the global stage.

On the 13th local time, the group will perform hit songs and give the first performance of 'Made My Night' at the finale of 'BlizzCon 2026,' held at the Anaheim Convention Center in California. BlizzCon is a world-renowned gaming festival. LE SSERAFIM will headline the event because it co-produced a music video for Blizzard Entertainment’s global game 'Overwatch' and 'Made My Night.' The group was also invited to the event in 2023 as the first K-pop act to appear there.

LE SSERAFIM will also hold solo concerts at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Japan on December 19 and 20. The group made its debut at Tokyo Dome last November, drawing approximately 80,000 spectators over two days. Beginning in July, it also embarked on a tour across five cities, including Osaka, Kanagawa, Shizuoka Prefecture, Miyagi Prefecture, and Fukuoka. Having consistently demonstrated its strong ticket-selling power, the group is now taking over Kyocera Dome Osaka as well, further proving its growth.

LE SSERAFIM’s new song 'Made My Night' is a pop-dance track about the joyful moment of meeting someone special and spending the night together.

Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.