'Grand Prize' Winner KiiiKiii Performs at 2026 LCK Finals Opening Ceremony, Sparking 'Gen.G Beauty Craze'

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] The group KiiiKiii took the stage at the 2026 League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) Finals.

KiiiKiii performed at the opening ceremony of the 2026 LCK Finals, held at Seoul’s KSPO Dome on the 13th. Their powerful live vocals, strong performance skills and signature free-spirited, vibrant energy drew enthusiastic cheers from fans.

KiiiKiii has built a special connection with the LCK. The group participated in two seasonal songs, “Leave Your Mark pt.2” and “Pain in the Dark.” Jiyu, Sui and Haum also visited CHZZK’s LoL Park to watch matches in person and took part in official short-form content. Their Finals ceremony performance brought that connection to a peak, further raising the excitement at the venue.

KiiiKiii recently wrapped up promotions for its third mini-album, “WhyKiiiKiii,” on a successful note. With “404 (New Era),” the group topped Billboard’s list of the “Best K-pop of 2026.” It also won its first grand prize at a Korean music awards ceremony since debuting.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.