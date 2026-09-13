17-Year-Old Girlfriend Gives Birth, but Adult Boyfriend Says, "Are You Kidding Me?"—He Also Turns His Back on Their 1.95-Kilogram Baby ('Detectives: The Trade Secret')

[Sportschosun, Baek Ji-eun] The heartbreaking story of a young mother will be revealed.

The October 14 episode of Channel A's 'Detectives: The Trade Secret,' in the 'Detective 24 Hours' segment, will feature the case of a young mother who recently drew attention on social media.

The client met an adult man through a gaming club 11 years ago, when she was a second-year high school student, and they began dating. However, after just three months together, he enlisted in the military and they lost contact. Then one night, the client suddenly felt severe abdominal pain. She initially thought it was simply an upset stomach, but the pain grew worse, and she belatedly realized it was labor. She gave birth alone in her room and even sterilized a pair of scissors with disinfectant before cutting the umbilical cord herself. Because she normally had irregular periods, experienced no morning sickness, and did not develop a visible belly, she said she did not know she was pregnant until she gave birth.

The client gave birth 10 years ago, when she was a third-year high school student and 17 years old. The baby, born prematurely at seven months, barely cried and could not properly swallow formula. The client eventually told her mother about the birth, and the baby was immediately taken to a hospital. The child weighed only 1.95 kilograms and showed signs of malnutrition, anemia, and dehydration, requiring a month of intensive treatment. However, the biological father refused to believe the news, saying, "Are you kidding me? You're joking, right?" He never once visited the hospital where the child was admitted. The client and her father even went to the biological father's home, but they were left speechless by his family's appalling attitude.

The child is now in the third grade of elementary school, but the biological father has not even contacted them in the 10 years since the birth. The client is preparing to file a paternity-recognition and child-support lawsuit against him, but she has struggled because she knows nothing more than the three characters of his name.

The outrageous story was so infuriating that even Yoo In-na said, "How can someone be so utterly inconsiderate?" It will be revealed at 10 p.m. on October 14.

Baek Ji-eun, Reporter silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.