"I Held a Liquor Bottle but Did Not Assault Anyone"—Former BigBang Member Seungri: Photos from Complaint-Related Scene Emerge

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] Photos believed to have been taken at the scene on the day of the incident have been released, drawing attention as Seungri, a former member of BigBang, faces a complaint alleging special assault.

On the 13th, an internet user posted photos of Seungri taken at a bar in August on an online community. In the released photos, Seungri is dressed casually in a black cap and T-shirt and strikes a “rock ’n’ roll” pose. Snacks, including a birthday cake, and several bottles of soju are visible on the table.

A man in his 30s filed a complaint against Seungri at Seoul Gangnam Police Station on August 26, alleging special assault. The man claimed that Seungri assaulted him at a restaurant in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.

Regarding the allegation, Seungri explained, "At around 6 a.m. on August 8, I was having a meal with two acquaintances at a sundae-guk restaurant in Gangnam when Mr. A, who was sitting at another table, was drunk and suddenly asked to join us, saying he wanted us to hear his business idea. Although I refused several times, he would not leave. It is true that I held a liquor bottle while telling him that I did not want him to join us, but I did not swing it or threaten him. In the end, I let him join us, listened to what he had to say, drank with him, and exchanged phone numbers. Mr. A even saw me off as I was heading home and texted me a few hours later, saying, ‘I’ll bring a business plan next week.’ I am bewildered that he has now filed a complaint."

Seungri left BigBang and retired from the entertainment industry after being identified as a key figure in the 2018 Burning Sun scandal. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison after being convicted on nine charges, including prostitution, arranging prostitution, violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes, habitual gambling, violating the Foreign Exchange Transactions Act, violating the Food Sanitation Act, occupational embezzlement, violating the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Economic Crimes, and instigating special assault. He served his sentence and was released on February 9, 2023.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.