Hong Seo-beom and Jo Gap-kyung's Son Loses Final Appeal in 'Infidelity Controversy,' Ordered to Pay KRW 30 Million in Consolation Money and KRW 800,000 in Child Support to Former Daughter-in-Law

MBC every1's 'All Grown Up but Not Moving Out'

[Sportschosun, Reporter Park A-ram] The damages lawsuit filed by the former daughter-in-law of Hong Seo-beom and Jo Gap-kyung's son, with whom she had been in a common-law relationship, has been finalized by the Supreme Court of Korea.

According to a report by Star News on the 13th, Special Division 1 of the Supreme Court of Korea, presided over by Judge Cha, dismissed without a full hearing on the 10th the appeal in the damages lawsuit filed by the former daughter-in-law, identified as A, against B, the son of Hong Seo-beom and Jo Gap-kyung, over the breakdown of their common-law relationship.

As a result, the appellate court's ruling, which partially favored the plaintiff, was upheld. A dismissal without a full hearing is a procedure under which the Supreme Court rejects an appeal without separately reviewing the merits when the grounds for appeal do not meet the statutory requirements.

The lawsuit began when A claimed that her common-law relationship with B ended in September 2024 because of his infidelity. A alleged that B had an inappropriate relationship with a fellow teacher while she was in the early stages of pregnancy and took legal action.

In September last year, the trial court found B responsible for the breakdown of the common-law relationship. It ordered B to pay A KRW 30 million in consolation money and KRW 800,000 per month in child support.

A was dissatisfied with the trial court's ruling and filed an appeal. During the process, she continued to publicly state her position regarding child support and the response of her former in-laws, Hong Seo-beom and Jo Gap-kyung.

On June 25, Family Division 1 of the Daejeon Family Court, presided over by Judge Na, also partially ruled in A's favor on appeal. A nevertheless challenged that decision and filed a petition for appeal with the Supreme Court of Korea in July. The Supreme Court's dismissal without a full hearing ultimately finalized the appellate ruling.

A actively shared her feelings during the trial through social media and other channels. Even after the ruling, she referred to the child-support issue and claimed that she continued to face financial and emotional difficulties.

She also expressed discomfort at Hong Seo-beom and Jo Gap-kyung continuing their television activities. A maintained that although the couple had presented themselves publicly as good parents, they had not shown sufficient concern for her and the child.

A also made her position public through the YouTube channel Garo Sero Research Institute and other outlets. Explaining why she had brought the case to public attention, she appealed, saying, "My life was completely ruined, and it was difficult to bear seeing them appear on television."

As the controversy spread, Hong Seo-beom and Jo Gap-kyung also issued a statement. The couple apologized for disappointing and inconveniencing the public in connection with their son's divorce lawsuit. Through their son's legal representative, they said they would ensure that he fulfilled his obligations under the court's ruling, including the payment of consolation money and child support.

They also said they respected the other party's decisions regarding their granddaughter's birth and upbringing, and that, as parents, they would make sure their son fulfilled his responsibilities as the child's father.

A, however, responded critically to the statement. She expressed her disappointment with Hong Seo-beom and Jo Gap-kyung, arguing that they needed to apologize directly to her and her child's family rather than merely apologizing to the public.

With the Supreme Court of Korea's decision, the legal proceedings over consolation money and child-support payments arising from the breakdown of the common-law relationship have effectively come to an end.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.