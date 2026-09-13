Hong Seo-beom and Jo Gap-kyung’s Former Daughter-in-Law Wins Final Victory in Affair Lawsuit: "KRW 30 Million in Consolation Money and KRW 800,000 in Monthly Child Support"

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] Hong Seo-beom and Jo Gap-kyung’s son lost a lawsuit against his former wife, A.

On the 10th, Special Division 1 of the Supreme Court of Korea dismissed without a full hearing A’s damages lawsuit against Hong, which arose from the breakdown of their de facto marriage.

A dismissal without a full hearing is a procedure under which an appeal is rejected without reviewing the merits when the court determines that the grounds for appeal do not include any of the specific reasons prescribed by law. As a result, the second-trial ruling, which found partially in favor of the plaintiff, A, was finalized unchanged.

Hong married A, a Pilates instructor two years younger than him, on February 25, 2024. However, A filed a lawsuit alleging that Hong, who was working as a temporary physical education teacher while she was pregnant, had an affair with B, another temporary teacher at the same school. In 2025, the trial court ordered Hong to pay A KRW 30 million in consolation money and KRW 800,000 per month in child support until their child reached adulthood. After the divorce, however, Hong did not pay the child support.

After these facts became known, Hong Seo-beom stated, "Because A filed an appeal after the first-trial ruling and the lawsuit was still ongoing, child support was being withheld until the judgment became final on the advice of our lawyer." He was heavily criticized. Hong Seo-beom and Jo Gap-kyung subsequently issued an apology, saying, "Regardless of the facts, we did not intervene in the divorce process because we believed we should respect our adult son’s privacy and autonomy. However, as parents, we deeply regret that we failed to examine our son’s shortcomings carefully enough. We will sternly guide him so that he fulfills his obligations as soon as possible."

A also filed a separate damages lawsuit against B and won a ruling ordering B to pay KRW 20 million in compensation.

Meanwhile, Hong Seo-beom will perform at a memorial concert for former President Park Chung Hee, scheduled for 7 p.m. on November 20. On the 11th, Kim Gu-ra also shared an update on YouTube, saying, "I ran into my older brother Hong Seo-beom while exercising at a neighborhood community center, and he gave me a thumbs-up, saying, ‘The Siksadong broadcast was really good.’"

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.