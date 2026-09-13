Son Tae-young♥Kwon Sang-woo Devote Themselves to Adopted Dog Once at Risk of Euthanasia: "I Gave Treats Because Chopa Looked So Pitiful, and Chopa Gained 1 Kilogram"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Actor couple Son Tae-young and Kwon Sang-woo have welcomed Chopa, a stray dog that had been at risk of euthanasia, into their family and are showing exceptional affection for the dog.

On the 13th, a video titled "Grilled Shellfish in the U.S.? Son Tae-young♥Kwon Sang-woo’s Double Date Vlog with Their Best Friends (+BTS Concert)" was posted on the YouTube channel "Mrs. New Jersey Son Tae-young."

That day, Son Tae-young went for a walk with Chopa, the dog who had become a new member of the family.

Son Tae-young said, "Chopa is on a diet now. Chopa gained 1 kilogram in three months," adding, "At first, Chopa looked so pitiful that I don’t think I was able to control the meals or treats. I gave Chopa a lot of treats to become closer."

Son Tae-young continued, "Still, I think Chopa’s waist is a little visible now," and added, "I’m also resisting the temptation to give treats. Chopa came over and looked at my face, so I made a firm decision. I’ll help Chopa lose another kilogram."

Son Tae-young’s efforts to manage Chopa’s weight, even refraining from giving treats for the dog’s health, revealed her exceptional affection for her pet. She was not merely living with Chopa; she was personally looking after a family member’s health.

Son Tae-young also explained why she was working to manage Chopa’s weight, saying, "Wouldn’t it be good to maintain your weight so you don’t get sick as you grow older?" A caption in the video read, "Chopa will come back slimmer," hinting at Son Tae-young’s tender feelings for the dog.

Son Tae-young was not the only one concerned about Chopa. Later, while Son Tae-young went out to eat with her husband Kwon Sang-woo and their children, Chopa naturally became part of the conversation.

When steak was served during the meal, Kwon Sang-woo immediately thought of Chopa. He said, "We could give this to Chopa. Let’s pack up the leftovers and give them to Chopa," showing his thoughtfulness by making sure to bring home a portion for Chopa, who could not join the family. However, when Riho said, "I don’t think Chopa would want to eat it," Son Tae-young replied, "Are you kidding? Chopa can’t eat without it. Chopa goes crazy for it," boasting about Chopa’s appetite and drawing laughter.

Previously, Son Tae-young and Kwon Sang-woo had fostered Chopa, a stray dog that was at risk of euthanasia, before adopting the dog and welcoming Chopa as a new family member. Since then, the couple has shared their daily life with Chopa through social media and YouTube, continuing to show their exceptional affection.

The warm attention Son Tae-young and Kwon Sang-woo have shown Chopa is also warming the hearts of viewers.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.