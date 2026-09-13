Kwon Sang-woo and Son Tae-young Bought Their High-School Senior Son an Imported Car, Then He Took His First Drive: "His First Step Toward Officially Becoming an Adult"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Rook Hee, the 17-year-old son of actors Kwon Sang-woo and Son Tae-young, obtained a driver’s license in the United States and took his first drive.

On the 13th, a video titled "Grilled Shellfish in the U.S.? Son Tae-young and Kwon Sang-woo’s Double-Date Vlog with Their Close Friends (+ BTS Concert)" was posted on Son Tae-young’s YouTube channel, "Mrs. New Jersey Son Tae-young."

While enjoying a meal with another couple they know, Kwon Sang-woo and Son Tae-young shared an update about their son, Rook Hee. They expressed their special feelings as parents upon seeing how much he had grown—he had obtained his driver’s license and was now mature enough to drive out with his friends.

Kwon Sang-woo said, "After getting his driver’s license, his friends all got together yesterday, and he drove out for the first time. The three of them each drove their own cars, played around in Fort Lee, and then came back."

Son Tae-young explained, "It took two hours to stand in line and get the permit, longer than the driving test itself. I stood in line for two hours," adding, "I heard the driving test was pretty easy. They even wait for you so you can take your time parking."

Kwon Sang-woo, apparently realizing how much his son had grown, proudly remarked, "This is now the first step toward officially becoming an adult."

Rook Hee, who went out for his first drive, even sent his parents a so-called “I’m safe” message to let them know how he was doing. Son Tae-young said, "My son texted me," adding, "He wrote, ‘I’m safe’ and ‘Parking complete,’" which prompted laughter.

The parents were relieved to hear that their son had safely reached his destination and finished parking. They could not help but laugh at the adorable report from their son, who had taken the wheel alone for the first time.

Kwon Sang-woo also explained when his son is allowed to drive. He said, "Apparently, he can drive only from 5 a.m. until 11 p.m. right now. He can’t drive after a little past 10."

Because Rook Hee is still a minor, his driving is subject to time restrictions under the license he obtained in the United States. Kwon Sang-woo also joked that once school starts, "Son Tae-young will be free," drawing laughter. Her burden of driving him to and from school will be somewhat reduced.

Son Tae-young previously made headlines in April when she revealed that she had purchased a used Jeep for her son ahead of his first drives. The vehicle she chose was a 2023 hybrid SUV from the Jeep brand, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe. The new-car price is reportedly in the 70–90 million won range, while used models are said to be much cheaper, priced from the mid-30 million won range to the high-40 million won range.

Meanwhile, actors Kwon Sang-woo and Son Tae-young married in 2008 and have one son and one daughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.