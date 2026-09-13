'Female Singer in Her 40s Accused of Killing Her Daughter Receives Death Penalty Request; She Also Allegedly Assaulted Her Husband

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun, Reporter] Singer A, a woman in her 40s indicted on charges of killing her daughter, has had prosecutors seek the death penalty.

The Criminal Division 1 of the Jinju Branch of the Changwon District Court, presided over by Chief Judge Lee Seung-il, held the closing arguments hearing for A on the 10th.

A was indicted on charges of repeatedly beating her teenage daughter, B, with a wooden club at a residence in Namhae County last September, while B was on a leave of absence from school, pouring hot water over the crown of her head and causing burns, and then leaving her unattended in a vehicle, resulting in her death.

Prosecutors explained their request for the death penalty, saying, "A committed the crime after becoming delusional that she had been humiliated in society because of B, and left B unattended without taking any action despite B's pleas that she was having difficulty breathing. The victim, betrayed by the parent she should have trusted and relied on most, died in extreme pain. A continues to deny the crime during the trial and has a history of assaulting her former spouse, indicating a high risk of recidivism."

However, A's defense team pleaded for leniency, saying, "There was no intent to kill. Different results could emerge depending on experiments or the circumstances, so it is harsh to apply a murder charge based solely on the autopsy report."

The sentencing hearing for A will be held on October 8.

Baek Ji-eun, Reporter silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.