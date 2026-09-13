Kian84’s “Nepalese Younger Brother” Tamang Resumes Trekking Work to Make a Living; Rai Studies in Korea

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Tamang, known as Kian84’s “Nepalese younger brother,” has resumed work as a Himalayan trekking guide to support himself.

Gambhir Man Shrestha, a Nepalese businessman and actor, shared an extensive post on his social media on the 13th, giving updates on the two men. He wrote, “Rai has come to Korea, while Tamang is running toward his dreams again.”

He stated, “A few days ago, Rai, who came to Korea, told me, ‘Uncle, I miss Nepalese food so much.’ So yesterday, I prepared and sent him some warm Nepalese food from Hongdae Yeti.”

He continued, “Starting a new life in Korea will not be easy, but Rai is studying hard and taking one step at a time toward his dream.”

Gambhir Man Shrestha added, “I also keep talking with Rai on the phone and try to support him,” and said, “Even when things are difficult, let’s not give up and study hard. I’m encouraging him by saying, ‘Let’s build the future you dream of.’”

He also shared an update on Tamang. Gambhir Man Shrestha stated, “I heard that Tamang has started trekking work again to earn money immediately.”

He explained, “I also heard that Tamang is working hard where he is, while learning and preparing more so that he can return to Korea in the future.”

Gambhir Man Shrestha sincerely expressed his support, saying, “Rai and Tamang are both working hard in their respective places. And I, Uncle Gambhir, will continue talking with both friends on the phone, supporting them so they can encourage each other and achieve their dreams.” He added, “Rai, Tamang! Let’s keep working hard just as you are now. I’ll continue cheering you on until the day we meet again, smiling together someday.”

Tamang and Rai appeared in MBC’s Adventure by Accident Season 4, which aired last year, as Sherpas who were the main breadwinners for their families, carrying loads weighing nearly 30 kilograms every day while climbing the Himalayas. The two accompanied Kian84 on his Himalayan trekking journey and deeply moved viewers by maintaining their bright and innocent spirits despite the arduous climbs.

Their relationship continued even after the show ended. Invited by Gambhir Man Shrestha, who had served as the coordinator for Adventure by Accident Season 4, Tamang and Rai visited Korea to film MBC every1’s Welcome, First Time in Korea? They also reunited with Kian84 at the time, demonstrating a friendship that transcended borders.

In January, footage of Tamang traveling to Korea alone and taking a trip with Kian84 was released on the YouTube channel Life84, delighting fans.

On the 4th, news also emerged that Rai would study in Korea. Rai is reportedly attending Sun Moon University’s Asan Campus in Asan, South Chungcheong Province, and taking on a new challenge. Tamang, meanwhile, is once again carrying heavy loads and climbing mountains in Nepal to make a living.

Support continues to pour in from those hoping that the two, who are currently pursuing their dreams in different places, will reunite in Korea someday.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.