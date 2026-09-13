'Byun Yo-han's Love' Tiffany Young Wears a Diamond Ring Like Never Before, Sparkling on Her Left Ring Finger

[Sportschosun | Kim Sohee] Tiffany Young, a singer and actress who was formerly a member of Girls' Generation (SNSD), shared glimpses of her leisurely summer vacation in Hong Kong.

On the 13th, Tiffany Young posted several photos without any particular caption.

In the photos, Tiffany Young is seen enjoying a relaxing time in Hong Kong while taking in the exotic scenery and the sea. She naturally posed at various spots around the destination, conveying a more relaxed atmosphere as she enjoyed her break.

What particularly caught attention was Tiffany Young's left hand. A diamond ring on her left ring finger was spotted, drawing viewers' eyes.

As Tiffany Young recently married actor Byun Yo-han, the sparkling ring on her ring finger naturally drew interest as well. Although she did not provide any further explanation, the ring captured in the travel photos made her post-marriage life feel all the more real.

Tiffany Young's appearance, set against Hong Kong's exotic scenery, also drew attention. She shared an update while enjoying a relaxing vacation without losing her signature sophisticated style.

Meanwhile, Tiffany Young continues to pursue an active career as both a singer and an actress.

Meanwhile, Tiffany Young registered her marriage to Byun Yo-han last February and became his wife.

Kim Sohee, Reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.