"You’re Giving Me Money as a Gift?" Lee Ji-hye Melts After Blowing Up Over Her Younger Daughter’s Mistake and Receiving Her Older Daughter’s “1,000-Won Consolation”

[Sportschosun Reporter Park Aram] Singer Lee Ji-hye revealed the adorable consolation she received from her older daughter, Taeri, showing her happiness as a mother.

On the 13th, Lee Ji-hye shared photos on her personal account while recounting a recent incident. She confessed, "My younger daughter broke a gift I had received not long ago," adding, "I smacked her on the back without even realizing it."

She continued, "It was a gift I usually treasured, and I had told her not to touch it even before that," expressing her disappointment. Then, a letter and gift from her older daughter, which she found on her vanity, soothed her.

The photos showed a letter Taeri had prepared for her mother along with a single 1,000-won banknote. Touched by the simple gift her young daughter had prepared herself, Lee Ji-hye responded with a laugh, "You’re giving me money as a gift? The 1,000 won is so cute."

Taeri’s letter conveyed her warm concern for her mother. The child comforted her mother, telling her not to feel upset, and added warmth by writing that she would become her mother’s gift.

Meanwhile, Lee Ji-hye previously revealed through television appearances and other platforms that she had sent her older daughter to an English-language kindergarten from around 18 months of age. She also explained that her younger daughter attends a regular daycare center, saying she chooses different educational approaches for each child.

Lee Ji-hye married tax accountant Moon Jaewan in 2017, and they have two daughters. She currently communicates with fans by sharing her family life and daily activities through her YouTube channel and other platforms.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.