Nancy Lang Promotes Solo Exhibition Just Five Days After Drunk-Driving Police Questioning, Drawing Criticism

[Sportschosun | Baek Ji-eun] Broadcaster Nancy Lang shared a glimpse of her peaceful daily life just five days after being questioned by police.

On the 13th, Nancy Lang posted photos on her account without any particular caption. The photos showed works from Nancy Lang’s invitational exhibition currently being held at GALLERY82 in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.

Through the 30th, Nancy Lang is holding a solo exhibition titled “Nancy Lang,” which brings together 25 years of her artistic work. The exhibition has drawn considerable attention because it presents, in one space, Nancy Lang’s visual language, which has expanded through characters and popular imagery, as well as painting and performance, including Tabo Yogini, the Scarlet series, Bubble Coco, and the Play series.

However, criticism has continued because she promoted her solo exhibition just five days after being questioned by police over drunk driving.

In the early hours of the 8th, Nancy Lang was caught by police who responded to a report that she was driving while intoxicated in parts of Gangnam-gu, Seoul. Fortunately, no separate accident occurred, but her blood alcohol concentration was reportedly at or above 0.08%, the threshold for license revocation.

However, Nancy Lang’s side drew even greater criticism after explaining in interviews with some media outlets, "It is true that I drove under the influence, but I only had about two or three glasses of champagne at a gathering with acquaintances."

Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.