Yuna Kim Happy Over Ko Woo-rim’s “Special” Birthday Gift... Slim Sleeveless Look Draws Attention After Denying Pregnancy Rumors

[Sportschosun Reporter Anjee Jung] Yuna Kim, the “queen of figure skating,” appears to have enjoyed a happy birthday date with her husband, Ko Woo-rim.

On the 13th, Yuna Kim shared an update on her social media without adding any particular caption.

The photos showed glimpses of Yuna Kim’s everyday life. In one, she was taking a selfie. Her bright smile conveyed her happiness that day.

She also shared a photo of herself taking a selfie with someone. Only part of the other person was visible, making it difficult to identify them with certainty, but she appeared to be spending time with her husband, Ko Woo-rim. Yuna Kim also posted a cake bearing a birthday message and a bouquet of flowers. Since she celebrated her birthday on the 5th, it is speculated that she and Ko Woo-rim spent a special time together to mark the occasion.

What drew the most attention was Yuna Kim’s natural appearance. Wearing a black sleeveless outfit, she showed off her slim figure and continued to look beautiful despite her understated appearance with little to no makeup.

Earlier, Yuna Kim attended a media event for a global beauty brand held on the 7th at Lotte Department Store Jamsil Avenuel in Songpa District, Seoul.

At the time, Yuna Kim appeared in a black long dress that revealed her shoulders and arms. Some online users said her body shape looked slightly different from before and, without any particular evidence, raised the possibility that she was pregnant. The pregnancy rumors quickly spread. Yuna Kim and Ko Woo-rim’s representatives responded that the rumors were “completely unfounded.”

Meanwhile, Yuna Kim and Ko Woo-rim first met through the 2018 “All That Skate Ice Show” and developed a romantic relationship. After dating for about three years, they married in October 2022.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.