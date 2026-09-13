Shin Min-a Receives Lots of Love from Her In-Laws—♥Kim Woo-bin’s Family Sends a Gift to the Set: "We Love You So Much"

[Sportschosun Reporter Yoon-sun Cho] Kim Woo-bin’s family took thoughtful care not only of Shin Min-a, their daughter-in-law, but also of the actors and staff working with her.

On the 10th, a coffee-truck company’s official account posted photos and videos along with the message, "We support all the actors and staff of 'Sumokgeum.' And in particular, we support actress Shin Min-a very much."

The photos showed a coffee truck arriving at the filming set of the drama 'Sumokgeum' to support Shin Min-a. Decorated with photos of Shin Min-a, the truck was filled with a variety of drinks and snacks for the actors and staff.

A banner was especially eye-catching, bearing the affectionate message, "We support all the staff and actors of 'Sumokgeum.' We especially support Shin Min-a♥ very much. Min-a, we love you so much."

The coffee-truck company said, "We visited the set of 'Sumokgeum' with the hearts of Shin Min-a’s loving family fully behind us." It added, "Not long afterward, the actress herself came to the coffee truck, took commemorative photos one by one in front of the banners with great care, and even ordered a warm green tea latte."

Additional photos released by the company revealed that the coffee truck had been sent by Kim Woo-bin’s family. Kim Woo-bin’s family showed their exceptional affection by thoughtfully preparing drinks and snacks not only for Shin Min-a, their daughter-in-law, but also for the actors and staff working with her.

Meanwhile, Shin Min-a and Kim Woo-bin tied the knot in December last year after dating for 10 years. Shin Min-a is currently busy filming the MBC Friday-Saturday drama 'Sumokgeum,' which is scheduled to air next January.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.