"I Turned on the Charm a Little Today": Song Ji-hyo Goes All Out in a Leopard-Print Look on 'Running Man'

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn Ji] Actress Song Ji-hyo drew attention with her flashy styling, saying, "I turned on the charm a little."

On the 13th episode of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s 'Running Man,' the members competed in a race after being divided into the 'Northern Grand Duke' team led by Choi San, the 'Foolish Grand Duke' team led by Haha, and the 'Abdominal Grand Duke' team led by Yang Se-chan.

At the opening, the members' highly individualistic outfits caught everyone's attention. Haha and Yang Se-chan appeared draped in faux mink, looking as if they were the stars of the show, and elicited laughter from the very beginning.

After seeing them, Kim Jong-kook and Yoo Jae-suk made everyone laugh by saying, "Are you Wolverine?" and "Isn't that designer Hwang Jae-geun?"

When Kim Jong-kook told Song Ji-hyo, who was wearing a leopard-print shirt, "That's flashy," she shyly replied, "I turned on the charm a little," prompting laughter. Yang Se-chan responded, "Why are you saying that so shyly?" while Ji Suk-jin laughed and said, "It suits you."

Ji Ye-eun, who was dressed simply that day, said, "I dressed modestly today." The production team then amused viewers with a witty caption describing the bride-to-be, who is set to marry in December, as "a bride-to-be taking it easy today because she plans to dress up in December."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.