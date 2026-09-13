Trending Choi San Responds to “Are You Making Some Money?” with “Oh, Very Much”—Acknowledges His “Young and Rich” Status (“Running Man”)

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn Ji] ATEEZ’s Choi San drew attention by sharing updates that showed his global popularity, as well as his “young and rich” side.

On the 13th episode of SBS’s “Running Man,” the members competed in a race after being divided into three teams: the “Bukbu Daegong” team led by Choi San, the “Babu Daegong” team led by Haha, and the “Bokbu Daegong” team led by Yang Se-chan.

When Choi San appeared that day, the members welcomed him back to “Running Man” after five years, saying, “You’ve returned in triumph. You came back as a star.” ATEEZ has recently received an enthusiastic response from global fans after delivering a powerful performance with its new song “BAD.” In particular, Choi San’s so-called “Let’s all die” part has become a hot topic, drawing attention from fans around the world.

When asked, “What kind of life are you living these days?” Choi San laughed and replied, “I feel like I’m receiving so much love these days.” Haha then said, “You’re loved all over the world, aren’t you?” while Kim Guk added, “You’ve always been popular.”

Choi San then attracted attention by putting on the Bukbu Daegong costume and performing the choreography from the hit song “BAD” himself. Yoo Jae-suk marveled at seeing him in person, saying, “You have such ease about you.”

Ji Suk-jin asked Choi San bluntly, “Are you making some money these days?” Choi San replied, “Oh, very much,” revealing his “young and rich” side. Ji Suk-jin then offered some practical advice, saying, “You have to save it while you can,” which prompted laughter.

Yoo Jae-suk also asked, “Did you sense the reaction when you were filming the music video?” Choi San candidly replied, “I thought the fans would really like it, but I didn’t expect the general public to like it this much as well.”

When Yoo Jae-suk said, “The makeup, San’s expressions, and the choreography all came together,” Kim Jong-kook added, “And on top of that, San’s body,” drawing attention by mentioning Choi San’s well-built physique.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.