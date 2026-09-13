Ahn Eun-jin: "I filmed 45 commercials through 'Hospital Playlist,' and I'm still making a living off that"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Ahn Eun-jin revealed the income she earned through 'Hospital Playlist.'

On the 13th, actress Ahn Eun-jin appeared as a guest on the YouTube channel 'Yojeong Jaehyung.'

Ahn Eun-jin became widely known for her role as Choo Min Ha in tvN's 'Hospital Playlist.' Looking back, she said, "I was truly loved by so many people, and it was really wonderful." Jung Jae-hyung then asked, "Didn't you film about 20 commercials?" Ahn Eun-jin laughed and replied, "Forty-five. I filmed a little more than that."

Jung Jae-hyung asked, "After 'Hospital Playlist,' didn't people start treating you more comfortably and recognizing you more? How did that feel?" Ahn Eun-jin explained, "The really great thing was that I reached a point where I could go to auditions and even mess up my acting a little. Before that, I felt that whatever I showed that day was all I had to offer. But after 'Hospital Playlist,' I had something clear to show through a clip from the drama, so I felt more at ease going to auditions."

Ahn Eun-jin continued, "Once directors recognized that I could act, it became much easier to work on projects. The character I played was so appealing—a confident, self-assured, healthy and courageous person—that I wondered when I would ever get to play someone like her again. I was so happy because people loved the character even more when they saw her as me. I think I'm still riding on that image. You could say I'm still making a living off it."

After taking her first leading role in 'The One and Only,' Ahn Eun-jin said, "I didn't know what to do, so I asked people around me a lot. I asked Shin Ye-eun, Ra Mi-ran and Kim Go-eun, who had worked with me on previous projects, 'What are you supposed to do as the lead?' What Ra Mi-ran told me really stayed with me: 'Just do what you've been doing.' That was all she said. Ye-eun told me I needed to build up my stamina. I tend to ask Go-eun about deeper things. I mainly ask questions like, 'What should I do when I have a problem with someone?' She's a complete problem-solver. The answer comes right away."

Jung Jae-hyung marveled, "No wonder you have such a good reputation on set." Ahn Eun-jin joked, "If you do what Go-eun tells you, you can't help but have a good reputation."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.