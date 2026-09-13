Ahn Eun-jin: "I Became Depressed Because of Facial Paralysis and Steroid Side Effects, and Appealed to the Director Amid the Casting Controversy"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Actress Ahn Eun-jin looked back on the difficult period she endured, from the casting controversy to facial paralysis.

On the 13th, actress Ahn Eun-jin appeared as a guest on the YouTube channel "Fairy Jae-hyung."

Ahn Eun-jin rose to phenomenal popularity through Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s "My Dearest." However, early in the drama, she faced a casting controversy. Ahn Eun-jin confessed, "Looking back, it is clear that I was having a hard time. At the time, I pushed myself to overcome it somehow, but after it passed, I realized that I had been going through a really difficult time."

Ahn Eun-jin said, "I go through something difficult with every project," and added, "I also had a hard time while working on 'The Good Bad Mother' because I became ill midway through filming. I suffered a stroke and developed facial paralysis. On a filming day, I was washing my face, and while brushing my teeth, water started leaking from one side of my mouth. I didn't know why the paralysis had occurred. I didn't even know it was facial paralysis when I went to the set, but as I continued working, I kept wondering what was wrong. I told the director and went to the hospital. The doctor said it was facial paralysis. Since I knew nothing about the condition, I thought it would get better after a few days, but it gradually worsened. I was extremely depressed and sad at the time."

Ahn Eun-jin confessed, "We filmed the scenes involving Miju only through that day and then stopped everything. Because the two sides of my face moved at different times, we filmed only my profile. I went to both Western and traditional Korean medicine clinics, received acupuncture, and was given strong steroid treatment. That bought us a month. I was depressed because I wasn't getting better each day; I was getting worse. The steroid side effects were also difficult. Even when I went out for a walk, my face would be swollen, and my knees would swell too, so it was hard to stay positive. As a result, my face became increasingly swollen throughout the drama, and that was how it ended. I had no choice because I had to continue filming."

After suffering emotionally because of the casting controversy surrounding "My Dearest," Ahn Eun-jin said, "I had no confidence and was terrified. I worried a lot about whether I could act well on set. Eventually, I thought the answer was always to face things head-on. I felt that the only option was to reveal everything about myself and confront it honestly, so I told the director, 'Director, I can't act unless I feel loved on set. If you don't love me, my self-esteem won't hold up. Please help me.' That is why, for 'My Dearest,' the director had me study the script extensively on a personal level and arranged many readings." Her remarks also surprised Jung Jae-hyung.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.