LEE CHANGSUB Bought His Uncle-in-Law’s 52-Pyeong Home Directly: “It Had Been My Dream House Since Middle School, but Its Price Hasn’t Gone Up”

[Sportschosun Reporter Wooju Lee] LEE CHANGSUB of BtoB explained why he bought his uncle-in-law’s home.

On the 13th, the YouTube channel ‘Life84’ uploaded a video titled ‘Life LEE CHANGSUB.’

LEE CHANGSUB, who lives in Suwon and runs a practical music academy, welcomed Kian84 to his home. Kian84 asked, "You bought this place, right? Has it gone up in value?" LEE CHANGSUB replied, "This house doesn’t go up in value." Puzzled, Kian84 asked, "Then why did you buy it?" LEE CHANGSUB explained, "This was my dream house. When I was in middle school, this home—this particular unit—belonged to my uncle-in-law. It was the first time in my life that I had seen a mixed-use residential-commercial complex. We were living in a regular apartment at the time. I said that if I became successful and made a lot of money when I got older, I would buy my uncle-in-law’s home. So I bought it from him."

Kian84 then said, "Dongtan Metapolis was my dream house. I couldn’t afford to buy a unit, so I rented one for a year with a large lump-sum deposit, and it was nice." After hearing this, LEE CHANGSUB asked, "Couldn’t you buy an entire building in Metapolis now?" Shocked, Kian84 replied, "What are you talking about? You’re the one with more money. How much do you have? Don’t say something so obvious—let’s talk about that. How much do you have?" His response drew laughter.

Explaining how he became a singer, LEE CHANGSUB said, "When I was in eighth grade, I discovered skateboarding and rode like crazy. I wanted to become a professional. But in eleventh grade, I kept spraining my ankle, so I went to the hospital and found out that a bone had broken and become lodged in my muscle. That made me think maybe it wasn’t the path for me." He continued, "My mother told me to learn the drums since I wasn’t studying anyway. I said that if I was going to learn the drums, I would rather learn to sing. So I started taking singing lessons, and it suited me extremely well."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.