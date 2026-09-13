Ji Ye-eun Says She Burst Into Tears After Receiving a Tiffany Ring from VATA: “No Premarital Pregnancy—I Want to Enjoy Newlywed Life” ('Running Man')

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn Ji] Actress Ji Ye-eun, who is set to marry choreographer VATA in December, revealed her love story with her future husband and the story behind his proposal, showing herself as a happy bride-to-be.

On the 13th episode of SBS's 'Running Man,' the members were shown throwing a surprise celebration for Ji Ye-eun, who is set to marry in December.

At the lavish celebration, Yoo Jae-suk and Kim Jong-kook said, "At this point, shouldn't VATA be coming out?" Yang Se-chan made everyone laugh by replying, "He'll come out from here."

Ji Ye-eun then appeared, and the members congratulated her, saying, "Congratulations on your marriage." Yoo Jae-suk said, "I already knew," while Yang Se-chan said, "I found out through the article." Song Ji-hyo then made everyone laugh by candidly telling Ji Ye-eun, "I'm jealous, Ye-eun."

Ji Ye-eun, who announced her relationship with VATA in April this year, said, "We announced our relationship after deciding to get married." She added, "People say, 'Isn't it too soon? Could she be pregnant before marriage?' But it's unfair because there is no baby," drawing laughter. She continued, "We don't have plans yet. I want to enjoy newlywed life."

Explaining why she decided to marry, Ji Ye-eun said, "He is such a warm person. I saw how he acts when he argues, and even then, he speaks kindly. He was also a strong source of support when I was sick. I think the best kind of person is someone who stays by your side and gives you strength when you're ill."

When Haha said, "He's also good at studying," Ji Ye-eun proudly replied, "He's a graduate of Hongik University's engineering college." She then candidly admitted, "He only reads books. We don't match intellectually," making everyone laugh.

Yoo Jae-suk asked, "Does VATA's family like Ye-eun?" Ji Ye-eun smiled and answered, "They love me." She added, "The reason I couldn't attend Senior Kim Jong-kook's concert was that I went to Chungju to meet his mother. His parents farm in Chungju."

She also shared the thrilling moment of the proposal. Ji Ye-eun recalled, "It was an extremely difficult day. I had a lot of filming scheduled. I told him I would be late, but he kept asking where I was." She continued, "I opened the front door and walked in, and there was a path lined with balloons and candles." She said, "I thought he had hired an event company. He read me a letter and gave me a ring." Proudly, she added, "It was Tiffany. It was my first Tiffany piece." She continued, "I hugged him after he proposed and cried," conveying the overwhelming emotion she felt at the time.

Meanwhile, Ji Ye-eun will marry choreographer VATA on December 12 at a private venue in Seoul.

Born in 1994, Ji Ye-eun and VATA are the same age. They naturally grew closer while practicing their faith together, and their transition from friends to lovers included a major challenge: Ji Ye-eun's battle with thyroid cancer. VATA stayed by her side when she took a break from her activities to receive treatment. Their trust and love deepened during that time, eventually leading to marriage.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.