Lee Hye-young Gives Ji Ye-eun a Chanel Bag, Yet Carries a 10,000-Won Wallet: “My Goal Is for Small-Business Owners to Prosper”

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Singer Lee Hye-young introduced an inexpensive wallet.

On the 10th, the YouTube channel “Hye-young Can’t Be Stopped” uploaded a video titled “The Ultimate Familiar Taste? Lee Hye-young Reveals Incheon’s 100-Year-Old Authentic Local Favorite.”

Lee Hye-young visited a famous Chinese restaurant in her hometown of Incheon. After ordering a generous spread of food to share with the production crew, she proudly announced, “I found an even lighter wallet.” Lee Hye-young had previously introduced her wallet, saying, “I think I bought it online for around 10,000 won, or under 20,000 won.” The new wallet she found cost just 11,900 won. The production crew noted, “People really posted a lot about the wallet you recommended before,” and Lee Hye-young beamed, saying, “That’s my goal: for small-business owners to eat well and live well.”

Meanwhile, last month, Lee Hye-young made headlines by giving Ji Ye-eun a Chanel bag through her YouTube channel. Lee Hye-young casually presented the gift, saying, “I wanted to give you a present. I’m not sure how many years ago it was from, but I only carried it once. Don’t treat it too delicately; just toss it like this.” Ji Ye-eun was moved and said, “This is the first Chanel bag I’ve ever received.” Lee Hye-young was pleased, replying, “Thank you for accepting it so gratefully. Am I the one who gave you your first Chanel bag? That makes me happy.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.