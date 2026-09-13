‘Former HYBE Trainee’ Jung Tae-woo’s High-School-Aged Son Ha-jun Outshines His Father in Looks... Movie Theater Outing After Taking High-School Equivalency Exam

[Sportschosun Reporter Anjee] Actor Jung Tae-woo’s eldest son, Ha-jun, has grown considerably, and his handsome appearance has drawn attention.

On the 13th, Jung Tae-woo shared a glimpse of his family’s daily life on social media, saying, "My wife went to see Choo Young-woo, my eldest son went to see Red Velvet’s Joy, my youngest son went to watch an actual movie, and I went to see Jo Jae-yoon!"

The photos showed Jung Tae-woo’s family visiting a movie theater together. The family had gone to a preview screening of the film ‘Stitch Head.’

Jung Tae-woo took photos with his family to commemorate the special occasion. At the time, he said, "My wife went to see Choo Young-woo, my eldest son went to see Red Velvet’s Joy, my youngest son went to watch an actual movie, and I went to see Jo Jae-yoon," drawing laughter as the family visited the theater for different reasons.

In particular, Ha-jun, who stood beside Jung Tae-woo and boasted a handsome appearance, caught people’s attention. Ha-jun had attracted attention since childhood for his good looks, and he has now grown into a dependable young man whose presence rivals that of his father.

Ha-jun is also known to have trained as a trainee after once dreaming of becoming an idol. He prepared for an idol career at KOZ Entertainment, a HYBE label and agency founded by Zico, and it was later reported that his trainee contract had ended.

More recently, reports have indicated that he has been focusing on his studies instead of pursuing idol activities. On the 12th of last month, Jung Tae-woo’s wife said on social media, "Ha-jun, you worked hard finishing your high-school equivalency exam. The test center was right in front of our house, so you walked there. You turned down Dad’s offer to drive you, but if you had taken the ride, you might have been late," revealing that her eldest son, Ha-jun, had taken the exam.

Meanwhile, actor Jung Tae-woo is married to Jang In-hee, a former flight attendant, and they have two sons.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.