Yoo Jae-suk Copies Dex’s Hairstyle and Unexpectedly Resembles Song Eun-i... Ko Kyung-pyo Says, "They Look Exactly Alike" ('Sixth Sense: B-Side')

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn Ji] Broadcaster Yoo Jae-suk drew laughter after he was spotted looking oddly similar to Song Eun-i with a hairstyle modeled after Dex’s.

The first episode of tvN’s 'Sixth Sense: B-Side,' which aired on the 13th, showed Yoo Jae-suk, Song Eun-i, Ko Kyung-pyo and BIBI setting out to find the fake.

Ko Kyung-pyo warmly greeted Song Eun-i, whom he was seeing for the first time in a while, saying, "It seems like everyone is getting younger." Song Eun-i responded, "That can’t be true," then immediately delivered a brutally honest remark: "Aren’t you the one who’s gotten older?" Their sibling-like banter made everyone laugh.

The two then headed with Yoo Jae-suk to a café where the new member, BIBI, was waiting. Once all four had gathered, they exchanged warm greetings and moved together to order drinks.

Ko Kyung-pyo, who had been watching Yoo Jae-suk and Song Eun-i closely, made everyone laugh by asking, "Did you two coordinate your hairstyles?" Song Eun-i snapped back, "Why would we coordinate our hair when there’s nothing else to match? That’s offensive." Still, the two hairstyles were strikingly similar, drawing attention despite their denials.

Yoo Jae-suk, who had copied Dex’s hairstyle, jokingly told Song Eun-i, "Didn’t you get Dex’s haircut? Dex’s hairstyle suits you," lightening the mood and prompting more laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.