Ko Kyung-pyo Shows Off a Dramatically Slimmer Figure and an Incredible Suit Fit—the “Payment Received” Look... Song Eun-i Jokes, “Pretending to Be Normal in ‘Undercover Miss Hong’” (‘Sixth Sense’)

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn Ji] Actor Ko Kyung-pyo drew attention with his noticeably slimmer appearance.

The first episode of tvN’s ‘Sixth Sense: B-side,’ which aired on the 13th, featured Yoo Jae-suk, Song Eun-i, Ko Kyung-pyo and BIBI searching for the fake.

Ko Kyung-pyo was the first to appear, having noticeably slimmed down and immediately catching viewers’ attention. Sporting what could be called the “payment received” look, he warmly greeted Song Eun-i, whom he was meeting again after some time, saying, “It seems like everyone is getting younger and younger.” Song Eun-i responded, “That can’t be true,” then delivered a blunt reality check: “Aren’t you the one who’s gotten older?” Their sibling-like teasing from the moment they met brought laughter.

Ko Kyung-pyo then headed to a café with Song Eun-i and Yoo Jae-suk, where the new member, BIBI, was waiting. As the four gathered and exchanged warm greetings, Yoo Jae-suk brought up Ko Kyung-pyo’s recent activities.

When Yoo Jae-suk said, “Kyung-pyo is doing a lot of variety shows,” Ko Kyung-pyo laughed and replied, “Variety shows have become my main job.” He is maintaining a nonstop schedule, appearing regularly on three variety shows. Yoo Jae-suk encouraged him, saying, “Do it while the offers are coming in. Do dramas and variety shows, too,” while Song Eun-i welcomed Ko Kyung-pyo’s success in variety entertainment, saying, “It’s fun.”

Song Eun-i then playfully teased Ko Kyung-pyo, saying, “I enjoyed the drama. In tvN’s ‘Undercover Miss Hong,’ you were sitting there in a suit, pretending to be normal,” drawing laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.