Son Ye-jin Brags About Her Son’s Looks in Childhood: “It Would Be Hard Not to Become an Actor Looking Like This” ('Please Take Care of My Refrigerator')

[Sportschosun Reporter Woo-joo Lee] Son Ye-jin showed off her son’s exceptional looks on 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator.'

The December 13 episode of JTBC’s variety show 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator' featured Son Ye-jin’s refrigerator.

Son Ye-jin warmly greeted the hosts, saying, "I can’t believe I’m here on a program I enjoy watching so much. It’s wonderful to meet you all."

However, Son Ye-jin said she had been anxious after deciding to appear on 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator.' "The program is so entertaining. I thought it would be a lot of fun to appear on it, but having to open my refrigerator felt like revealing my bare face. Since I’m also a homemaker, I started by thinking, 'What should I do?' Then I began making side dishes I normally don’t make and cleaned the refrigerator. When I organized it yesterday, my husband said it wasn’t the refrigerator he was used to seeing," she said with a laugh.

Ahn Jung-hwan said he had a special connection with Son Ye-jin’s husband, Hyun Bin. The two had filmed a cosmetics commercial together. "I felt sorry toward Hyun Bin. I was in the middle of the season and had to come to Korea to film, but I couldn’t. So Hyun Bin came all the way to France. I’m sorry," Ahn Jung-hwan revealed, sharing the behind-the-scenes story belatedly.

Surprisingly, Son Ye-jin also had a connection to that commercial. Her official debut was in the Man With Flowers advertisement filmed by Hyun Bin and Ahn Jung-hwan. Son Ye-jin explained, "Kim Hye-soo had continuously worked as the model, and the first time the commercial featured a young model was when I made my debut in it. It was such an amazing connection."

Son Ye-jin, who said she has an interest in comedy, revealed that she also tries to make her four-year-old son laugh. "I don’t speak to him in an ordinary way. I make him laugh by switching roles. I become several different characters. His father also reads to him sometimes. He always reads him a book before bed," she said.

Kim Sung-joo asked, "What would you do if your son decided to become an actor?" After thinking about it, Son Ye-jin surprised everyone by saying, "I know I’m being an unabashedly proud parent, but if he looks like this, I think it would be hard for him not to become an actor." She continued, "I’m sorry for bragging about my son. They say you shouldn’t do that, so I should probably pay a fee before doing it." Still, she added, "I think he resembles me. We both want him to look like each of us," expressing her affection for her son.

Son Ye-jin, who is balancing childcare and work, said, "It’s really not an ordinary task. Childcare is much harder than work. I actually prefer going to the set." She added with a laugh, "At the set, you don’t have to repeat yourself, right? At home, I’m constantly putting out fires. We have to play fire truck, so there are fires breaking out everywhere."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.