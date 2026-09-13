'Manager Kim' Star Joo Sang-wook Was Cursed at After Visiting a Fish Market: "He Was Too Bad, Even for a Drama" ('My Little Old Boy')

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn Ji] Actor Joo Sang-wook revealed a laughable anecdote about being cursed at in real life after playing a villain in 'Manager Kim.'

On the 13th, Joo Sang-wook appeared as a special MC on SBS's 'My Little Old Boy.' The actor is enjoying a new peak in his career thanks to the hit drama 'Manager Kim.'

Joo Sang-wook played the ultimate villain in the recently concluded hit drama 'Manager Kim.' The Momvengers made viewers laugh with their candid reaction to his villainous character, saying, "We really hated you in 'Manager Kim.'"

Joo Sang-wook, who said this was his first serious attempt at playing a villain since his debut, expressed his satisfaction, saying, "It was so much fun." He added, "Since I played a character at the very top with enormous power, everything happened exactly as he said. That doesn't happen in real life, though." This drew laughter. He continued, "That was so much fun," and added, "I really enjoyed filming it. Until I got hit."

Joo Sang-wook also shared how he was cursed at by members of the public after visiting a fish market while the drama was airing. He explained, "They enjoyed the drama so much and became completely immersed in it," adding, "They would say, 'I really enjoyed the drama. But you shouldn't do things like that.'" The viewers had become so immersed that they confused the character with the actor.

Joo Sang-wook said this prompted even more laughter: "When I told one person, 'It was just a drama,' the person replied, 'Even so, he was too bad.'"

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.