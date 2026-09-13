Kim Beom-soo, an Unprecedentedly Fastidious Man Who Even Aligns Cup Handles... Seo Jang-hoon: "I Don’t Even Come Close" ('My Little Old Boy')

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn Ji] Singer Kim Beom-soo amazed My Little Old Boy with his exceptional self-care and fastidiousness.

The extraordinary daily life of singer Kim Beom-soo, who turned 48 this year, was revealed for the first time on Seoul Broadcasting System's (SBS) My Little Old Boy, aired on the 13th.

That morning, Kim Beom-soo focused on skincare, applying cosmetics to his face with notably stylish hand movements. His meticulously organized vanity table held more than 20 types of cosmetics, as well as a dedicated cosmetics refrigerator, drawing attention. Watching him, Seo Jang-hoon described Kim Beom-soo as "someone who is extremely thorough about self-care."

Just as seriously as he takes skincare, Kim Beom-soo also prioritizes his health. For throat care, he first drank salt water on an empty stomach. As soon as he finished, he washed the cup and even wiped away the water around the sink, showcasing his fastidiousness. He then started washing the cup again immediately after drinking probiotics, saying, "You have to wash things right away. If you don't wash them immediately, bacteria build up, and nothing good comes of it."

But that was not all. After washing the cup, he placed it with the handle facing exactly the right direction. The studio erupted in admiration as he refused to overlook even a single drop of water or speck of dust.

His fastidiousness continued when he drank coffee. While grinding beans and brewing coffee himself, Kim Beom-soo immediately noticed when a small amount of coffee grounds scattered nearby and cleaned them up thoroughly.

Watching this, Seo Jang-hoon said, "His neatness is on another level. He's even more extreme than Yoon Shi-yoon," adding, "I don't even come close. Once I put my mouth to a cup, I drink from that same cup all day." His reaction to Kim Beom-soo's fastidiousness brought laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.