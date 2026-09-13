Oksun from Season 23 Marries Mr. Kang After Overcoming Ostracism: "I Was Deeply Grateful and Happy"

[Sportschosun | Lee Woo-joo, Reporter] Oksun from Season 23 married Mr. Kang.

On the 13th, Oksun said, "We successfully completed our wedding ceremony on September 12, 2026." She added, "Our families, whom we had not seen in a long time, gathered in one place for our wedding. I watched them greet one another, ask how everyone was doing, and chat together for quite some time. I think I was even happier simply watching them." She shared her thoughts after the ceremony.

"I was deeply grateful and happy because I think I will remember the scenes from that day for a long time," Oksun said. "Just as we read our marriage vows together that day, we will become a couple who cherish, trust, and rely on each other, and who keeps the promises we made that day for many, many years."

Oksun from Season 23 and Mr. Kang became a real-life couple after meeting on SBS Plus’s “I’m Solo: Love Continues.” On the program, Oksun from Season 23 drew sympathy from viewers after appearing to be ostracized by the other female cast members amid suspicions that she had been keeping multiple romantic options open. Having overcome the ostracism controversy, the two became the show’s only real-life couple and went on to marry, receiving many congratulations.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

▶ The following is the full statement from Oksun from Season 23

We successfully completed our wedding ceremony on September 12, 2026.

Our families, whom we had not seen in a long time,

gathered in one place for our wedding,

greeted one another, asked how everyone was doing,

and spent a long time chatting together.

I think I was even happier simply watching them.

I think the scenes from that day will remain in my memory for a long time,

so it was a deeply grateful and happy wedding ceremony.

To our beloved relatives, friends, and acquaintances

whom we could not invite to join us for our family ceremony,

I would like to express both my regret and my gratitude.

This year, I plan to meet each of you in person

and spend time sharing the feelings I have not been able to express until now.

Just as we read our marriage vows together that day,

we will cherish, trust, and rely on each other

and become a couple who keeps the promises we made that day for many, many years.

I sincerely thank everyone

who congratulated us.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.