'48-Year-Old' Kim Beom-soo Was Even Mistaken About His Sexual Orientation After Being Introduced to a Man... "Gummy Asked, 'Do You Like Men?'" ('My Little Old Boy')

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn Ji] Singer Kim Beom-soo recounted an anecdote about being mistaken about his sexual orientation because he had not dated for a long time.

The unusual daily life of singer Kim Beom-soo, who turned 48 this year, was revealed for the first time on the 13th episode of SBS's 'My Little Old Boy' (hereafter 'My Little Old Boy').

That day, Kim Beom-soo was asked about dating while talking with his hairstylist. When the hairstylist said, "Have you really dated or not? I can't believe you've been living alone without a partner," Kim Beom-soo laughed and replied, "I used to be popular." He continued, "I never went without dating until I was in my 30s. But things became difficult once I reached my 40s," adding, "By the end of this year, it will have been five years."

Kim Beom-soo then told his hairstylist, "I asked you to introduce someone to me with great difficulty, but you introduced me to a man." The hairstylist responded, "I had no connections left to use," drawing laughter.

The hairstylist continued, "Customers would ask whether you were choosing to remain single, and then they would also ask whether you liked men." Kim Beom-soo admitted, "I heard that a lot." He added, "Gummy often worries about me, saying, 'Oppa, you really need to get married soon.'" He continued, "One day, she seriously asked, 'Oppa, you're not gay, are you?' It made me look back on my life." He reflected further, "Maybe I give off an image of being alone too much. I also had long hair," adding, "I wondered whether I looked too much like someone who was always alone to other people." After hearing this, Shin Dong-yup made everyone laugh by saying of Kim Beom-soo, "He really likes women."

Kim Beom-soo also spoke candidly about his thoughts on marriage. When asked, "Do you want to get married?" he replied, "Whatever happens, happens. At my age, I don't think it's that important anymore."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.