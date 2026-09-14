"I Did Something Impulsive by Myself"... Koo Hye-sun Cuts Off Her Hair with an Eyebrow Razor and Makes a Dramatic Short-Hair Transformation

[Sportschosun, Jung An-ji] Actress Koo Hye-sun has revealed an update showing her cutting her own hair and transforming it into a dramatic short hairstyle.
On the 13th, Koo Hye-sun posted several photos on her social media along with the caption, "I did something impulsive—by myself."
The photos show Koo Hye-sun with a short haircut. In particular, she wrote, "I did it myself," and revealed a pile of hair on the floor along with an eyebrow razor, indicating that she had cut her own hair.
Koo Hye-sun then captured her changed appearance on camera. She soon showed a faint smile, seemingly satisfied with the result. Her neatly styled hair is especially eye-catching, making it hard to believe she cut it herself.
Above all, Koo Hye-sun carried off her much shorter hairstyle naturally and continued to showcase her unchanged beauty. Although she traded her long hair for a chic short cut, her signature fresh and graceful charm remained intact.
Meanwhile, Koo Hye-sun has expanded her career across various fields, working not only as an actress but also as a film director, writer, and painter. More recently, she has continued her activities as an entrepreneur by introducing products she invented herself and patented.
anjee85@sportschosun.com
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.
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