Kim Ho-young Cuts Ties with Acquaintance Who Asked Him to Sing at Wedding: "I Recommended a Junior, but They Asked for Someone More Famous"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo, Reporter] Musical actor Kim Ho-young revealed that he once ended a relationship with an acquaintance over a request to sing at a wedding.

A recent episode of the YouTube content series "Donkitaka" was posted under the title "Did You Get Cut Off After Giving 100,000 Won in Wedding Gift Money? We’ll Settle Your Questions About Money for Family Occasions."

Discussing poor etiquette related to weddings, Kim Ho-young said, "People’s sense of common decency seems to waver—or disappear—when they are getting married. I was asked to sing at a wedding. We were fairly close, and I was naturally willing to sing. The person I knew was the groom. I had a bad feeling from the moment he called to tell me about the wedding. He brought up the 'studio, dress, and makeup' arrangements and mentioned an expensive place, then asked whether a celebrity discount was available. I thought something seemed off. I naturally declined that request but said I would sing at the wedding."

Kim Ho-young continued, "But two weeks before the wedding, a filming opportunity came up. Since everything would go smoothly if I was the only one to make adjustments, I said it seemed I would not be able to attend the wedding and, as a courtesy, offered to send another junior performer. I was even going to pay that friend’s wedding-singer fee. But the groom’s side said they were disappointed. Their feedback was that the junior I had introduced did not fit the tone of their wedding concept. Then they asked whether I could get an even more famous celebrity to perform." His remarks surprised everyone.

Kim Ho-young said, "I ended my relationship with that person. I had known him for a long time, and I never thought he would say something like that," adding, "You have to choose the people you associate with carefully."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.