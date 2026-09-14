Ahn Eun-jin Shows Off a Bold Look at a Hangang River Pool—No One Recognized Her: "Who Would Recognize This?"

[Sportschosun Reporter Woo-joo Lee] Actress Ahn Eun-jin revealed how she is able to walk around freely without being recognized.

On the 13th, actress Ahn Eun-jin appeared as a guest on the YouTube channel "Fairy Jae-hyung."

Ahn Eun-jin has won over even international fans with "Dynamite Kiss." Ahn Eun-jin said, "I was loved so much. I heard it did really well globally, too," while Jung Jae-hyung remarked, "I heard that when you go abroad, people come up to ask you for autographs. I heard it really took off. Apparently, it did incredibly well overseas." However, Ahn Eun-jin joked, "I heard that, too, but I didn't hear anything when I went abroad," adding, "Still, I'm very happy. I plan to travel actively. If I get a break this time, I'll go and experience it for myself."

Jung Jae-hyung recommended, "You should go to Bali sometime," and Ahn Eun-jin complained, "I went to Bali, but no one recognized me." She continued, "And there's something about me that makes people really not recognize me when I go out. People really protect my privacy. A little while ago, I went to a Hangang River pool with a friend, and no one recognized me. I really walk around freely, but do you know why no one recognizes me when I go out like this? Whenever I hang out with my friends, I look like this all the time," she said, showing Jung Jae-hyung a photo.

In the photo, Ahn Eun-jin was enjoying the Hangang River pool freely while wearing a swim cap and goggles. Jung Jae-hyung was surprised and said, "Who would recognize you like this?" Ahn Eun-jin laughed and replied, "No one knows me. That's why I go out and have a great time with my friends. Even when I get dressed, people rarely recognize me." When Jung Jae-hyung complained, "People recognize me even when I wear a hat and sunglasses," Ahn Eun-jin recommended, "No one will know you if you do this," drawing laughter.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.