Joo Sang-wook and Cha Ye-ryun Reveal Their Nine-Year-Old Daughter for the First Time—She Resembles Both Parents; “I’d Move Abroad If She Brought Home a Strange Boyfriend” ('My Little Old Boy')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Actor Joo Sang-wook showed off his nine-year-old daughter, who resembles both him and Cha Ye-ryun, revealing his devotion as a doting father.

Joo Sang-wook, an actor enjoying a second heyday with the hit drama 'Manager Kim,' appeared as a special MC on SBS's 'My Little Old Boy,' which aired on the 13th.

Joo Sang-wook married actress Cha Ye-ryun in 2017, and this year marks their 10th year of marriage. They have a daughter who turned nine this year.

When asked, 'Who does your daughter resemble more?' Joo Sang-wook smiled brightly as he talked about her, saying, "I think she resembles her father above the nose and her mother below the nose." He added, "I think we'll have to wait until she grows a little more to know," but then said, "I think she resembles her father a little more."

He continued, "My daughter's personality resembles mine a lot. She's very calm." After hearing this, Seo Jang-hoon asked, "Are you saying your personality is better?" Joo Sang-wook clarified, "I'm not saying my personality is better. I was only talking about myself. Of course, my wife has a good personality too," prompting laughter.

Even so, he honestly expressed his wish, saying, "I hope my daughter takes after my personality more." Joo Sang-wook then asked the production staff, "Please edit that out," drawing big laughs.

Joo Sang-wook also struggled to answer when asked, 'How would you feel if your daughter brought home a strange boyfriend someday?' After thinking for a long time, he said, "Would I have to move abroad?" He continued, "I don't think I could bear to see it. It wouldn't be easy, but I think I'd try to stop her somehow—using every method available to me." His devoted-father side drew attention.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.