Shin Dong-yup Makes Bold 'My Little Old Boy' Finale Pledge... "I'll Give Pure Silver Gifts" After Hearing About So Ji-sub's 100 Million Won Pure-Gold Gift Story

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn Ji] Broadcaster Shin Dong-yup made a bold pledge after hearing the heartwarming story of actor So Ji-sub giving generous pure-gold gifts to the staff.

The December 13 episode of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s 'My Little Old Boy' featured actor Joo Sang-wook as a special MC. Joo Sang-wook is enjoying a second heyday with the hit drama 'Manager Kim.'

The drama recently ended on a high note after recording a peak viewership rating of 27.1%. Joo Sang-wook left a strong impression by playing the story's most formidable villain.

Seo Jang-hoon drew attention by saying, "In the drama, Joo Sang-wook and So Ji-sub were adversaries. I heard that after the drama ended, So Ji-sub gave pure gold to all the actors and staff. Did you receive one too, Joo Sang-wook?" Shin Dong-yup expressed his surprise, saying, "Gold is so expensive these days," after Joo Sang-wook replied, "I did."

Joo Sang-wook shared the story behind So Ji-sub's generous gift, saying, "He gave me something, so I accepted it, and it turned out to be gold. It even came with a certificate of authenticity." He added, "He gave one to every staff member. I heard he went out and bought them all himself with his own money." Joo Sang-wook also expressed his gratitude, saying, "I'm keeping it safe."

So Ji-sub reportedly prepared pure-gold gifts to express his gratitude to the 300 actors and staff members who worked with him on 'Manager Kim.' The gifts became a hot topic, with the total cost said to have reached approximately 100 million won.

After hearing this, Shin Dong-yup made a pledge, saying, "When we film the final episode of 'My Little Old Boy,' I'll give pure-silver gifts to every staff member." He added, "The price of silver has gone up a lot too." Heo Kyung-hwan's mother then joked, "I guess my son shouldn't get married until then," prompting laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.