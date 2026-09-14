'Dad, Where Are We Going?' Yunhoo, 21 by Korean age, suddenly returns from studying in the U.S.... "I'm releasing a song"

[Sportschosun Reporter Anjee85] Yunhoo, the son of singer Yoon Min-soo, asked for public interest, saying, "I'm releasing a remake album."

Yunhoo recently appeared with his father, Yoon Min-soo, on the YouTube channel "Changup-ui Hyeong, CEO Kim Jong-gu" and shared an update on his life.

In the video, Yunhoo said, "I am 21 by Korean age. I spent two years in the United States. I attend the University of North Carolina (UNC). My major is business and economics," sharing an update on his life.

He said he returned to Korea because he was considering his career. Yunhoo explained, "I spent a lot of time thinking because I wanted to find what I really want to do," adding, "I came back to Korea this time thinking, 'Let's try doing what I want.'"

Yunhoo also revealed, in response to a question about military service, "I applied for the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA), but I was not selected, so I am considering my options."

Yunhoo drew attention by revealing that he was "preparing to release a song." Yoon Min-soo then announced, "I will release a song on September 15 that remakes Sung Si-kyung's 'If Only.'" He added, "Many people remember what Yunhoo was like when he was young," and asked the public to show great interest in his son's new challenge.

When asked, 'Couldn't Yunhoo become a singer? What does it feel like to have your father as a senior singer?' Yunhoo replied, "I realized that my father really put in a lot of effort." He continued, "Since every detail is carefully included, I think I came to feel strongly that 'you absolutely cannot succeed by just going through the motions,'" explaining that preparing the remake song had led him to view his father's efforts in a new light.

Yunhoo later sang Sung Si-kyung's 'If Only' with passion. His voice, which closely resembled that of his father, Yoon Min-soo, and his steady singing ability drew attention and highlighted his potential as a singer.

Meanwhile, Yunhoo and his father, Yoon Min-soo, appeared on Season 1 of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s 'Ilbam—Dad, Where Are We Going?', which aired from 2013 to 2014, and received widespread affection from viewers.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.